Brittany Higgins Bruce Lehrmann rape trial texts to ‘Papa Bear’ after alleged attack in Canberra

Brittany Higgins told her father that a colleague had been ‘inappropriate’ after she was allegedly raped in a parliamentary office by former former colleague Bruce Lehrmann, a court heard on Thursday.

Ms Higgins texted her father – who she called Papa Bear – four days after the alleged attack in March 2019 to tell him there had been ‘an incident with an individual at work’, the ACT Supreme Court heard.

In a series of texts she hinted at the allegations but told the court she ‘wanted to tell my father but I didn’t want to put it in writing or in text because I was worried about … implications’.

And in another text to former lover Ben Dillaway in the immediate aftermath of the alleged rape, she admitted: ‘All I really want is for this not to come out and become public knowledge.’

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Pictured: Brittany Higgins arrives at court in Canberra for Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial

And in another text to ex-lover Ben Dillaway in the immediate aftermath of the alleged rape, she admitted: ‘All I really want is for this not to come out and become public knowledge (pictured)

On March 25 – three days after the alleged assault – Mrs Higgins received a message from her father: ‘I had a lovely weekend on Friday night.’

The following day Mrs Higgins replied: ‘It sounds really nice and I’m very jealous. Quiet time would be beyond idea. Note, Canberra is getting chilly so bring a jacket.’

Later that day she added: ‘I’m fine but just wanted to let you know there was an incident where someone at work was inappropriate. Can’t give you details now.’

Her father replied: ‘I’m always here, I’m a good listener.’

Mrs Higgins told the court she wanted to tell her father “but I didn’t want to put it in writing or in text because I was worried about … implications”.

Instead, the court heard she told her father about the alleged assault on the phone ahead of her message about the weather in Canberra.

It was also revealed in court that Mr Lehrmann sent Ms Higgins a series of management emails in the days following the alleged assault.

Lehrmann (pictured outside court on Thursday) has pleaded not guilty in the ACT Supreme Court

On March 23, the day after their drunken night out, Ms Higgins received an email from Mr Lehrmann, which was forwarded automatically from his account.

She explained to the court that Mr Lehrmann would receive a series of clips – all titled ‘Da Clips’ – which were sent to a list of people in the office, but Ms Higgins did not receive them because she was relatively new to the office.

While her email was added to the list, the accused forwarded them to her – ‘even on a weekend’, she told the court.

On Monday March 25 – three days after the alleged assault, the court heard he again emailed her with a personal message saying she was not yet on the correct email list.

‘Don’t let me send to private email. Will email David and get your gmail on the private list,’ he wrote.

Mrs Higgins replied: ‘How strange [that it won’t let you send to me private email]. ‘Honestly, it would be the best if you could [add me to the list].

Mrs Higgins explained in court that she wanted to act as if everything was normal and answered as she usually did.

On April 1, she suffered a panic attack at work after a meeting with Ms Reynolds and former chief of staff, Fiona Brown, at the office where the alleged attack took place.

“It was a distracting element so I was quite panicked because I was in the room with the sofa so the words were a bit lost,” she told the court on Thursday.

She said Ms Reynolds appeared empathetic, “adding something along the lines of ‘I didn’t think he was capable of such a thing'”, Ms Higgins added.

“At that time the conversation was about the election, what I should do, and if I did something, I should tell the office.

“They tried to feel if I should go to the police. It was made clear to me that they said they were concerned about me going to the police.

‘Just by having the meeting in the room it all seemed really off. My interpretation was that it was a bit of a scare or scare tactic.’

Ms Higgins admitted that might not be the case, but that was her interpretation.

“For someone to walk into that room after having such a traumatic event in there — it was quite a conflicting space,” she said.

She told the court that later that day she could not breathe and locked herself in a bathroom for ‘three or four hours’.

Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra before taking the witness stand in the trial of her alleged rapist on Thursday

A week after her meeting with Ms Reynolds, she was taken to the police’s sexual assault unit.

Three days after that, on April 13, she decided to withdraw her complaint.

She told the court: ‘I felt pressured by my workplace not to pursue it further at the time.

‘I tried to make other arrangements to see if they would be accommodating and they weren’t, it really became apparent that there were job implications if I did.’

‘I really wanted to see if I could work from home and go to the Gold Coast or from a home base where I had a support system.’

Ms Higgins did not want to stay in Canberra for the duration of the election because she was told that anyone who did would not be rehired for the following term.

Former chief of staff Fiona Brown told her she wouldn’t have a job if she stayed in Canberra, so she decided to take Ms Reynolds to Western Australia for the campaign.

“I had worked my whole life for this moment,” she told the court. ‘Why would I let this person take it from me?

She told the court on Wednesday that she decided to buy a pregnancy test while in Perth.

Earlier on Thursday, Mrs Higgins wept in court as the trial of her accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann was shown as the couple arrived at Parliament House on the night of the alleged assault.

The video shown showed Ms Higgins, now 27, and Mr Lehrmann walking through metal detectors twice and taking off her black stilettos that evening in March 2019.

Mrs Higgins broke down when the footage was shown to the jury. Sitting in the witness box, Mrs Higgins said she did not remember ‘any of it’.

Footage showed Mrs Higgins – who the court previously heard was ‘school drunk’ that night – struggling to tie her shoes after going through security again.

She then walked barefoot in a white cocktail dress down the aisles, with her shoes in hand, according to the clip.

Ms Higgins told the court she kept the white cocktail dress in a plastic bag under her bed for around six months.

She told the court that when it was clear she could not report the alleged assault without losing her job, she “very symbolically washed the dress”.

“I had it on one more time, but I never used it again after that.”

Ms Higgins was also shown photographs of the office where she allegedly raped her, including the gray leather sofa.

The sofa faced Mrs Reynolds’ old desk next to an Australian flag. She held it together when the pictures were shown.

But her voice trembled as she described the way she was placed on the couch during the alleged rape.

Ms Higgins told the court her head was on a decorative pillow, facing the window.

‘I was cornered [of the couch]. My head was right in the corner, between the headrest and the armrest,’ she said.

When prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC asked where her legs were, Ms Higgins replied: ‘Spread open.’

‘My left leg was wedged between his knee and the couch … and my other was bent and open so I was completely exposed.

‘I was like a prop put into that corner.

Ms Higgins arrived in court on Thursday dressed in black. She is expected to be cross-examined by Lehrmann’s lawyer, possibly as early as today.

The trial continues.

Pictured: Bruce Lehrmann on his way to the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday morning for day three of the trial

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann leaves the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday after his former colleague and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins gave evidence

Brittany Higgins sent her ex a series of texts in 2019 to say her Friday night hadn’t gone as expected after she was allegedly raped in an office at Parliament. CoS stands for chief of staff, a key position in a parliamentary office

Earlier in the day, Brittany Higgins was flanked by her legal team and supporters as she arrived in court for the first day of her accused rapist’s trial

The trial continues.