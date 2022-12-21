Brittany Higgins announces surprising career move just days after celebrating university graduation

Brittany Higgins has announced plans to return to university amid speculation she will join forces with former Australia Post CEO Christina Holgate.

The former Liberal staffer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her acceptance letter, which read, “Officially a @sydney_uni MBA student.”

Ms. Higgins will be studying a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Sydney, which will take approximately 18 months if she is a full-time student.

She posted a series of photos last week from her graduation ceremony at Griffiths University on the Gold Coast, where she earned a double degree.

Ms Higgins said her university experience was ‘unconventional’ and was congratulated by a range of high-profile Aussies, including Lisa Wilkinson.

Her announcement comes amid strong speculation that former Australia Post CEO Christina Holgate will hire Ms Higgins in a role on her own team.

The women bonded over their torrid experiences within the Scott Morrison government, with a source revealing that they didn’t just “build a friendship.”

The source said Ms Higgins was likely to start her first post-political job at logistics company Team Global Express, formerly Toll Global Express, where Ms Holgate is now CEO.

Toll Global Express, with more than 8,000 employees, is now one of Australia Post’s largest competitors in parcel delivery.

Services include express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia and New Zealand.

However, a spokesperson for Ms Higgins has maintained that the pair are simply friends, rather than potential colleagues.

“She literally just got out of the hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Her college graduation comes just days after Ms. Higgins settled her claim against the Commonwealth and received a confidential payment after initially seeking about $3 million in damages.

Attorney Noor Blumer, acting on behalf of Ms. Higgins, issued a brief statement on Tuesday.

“In a mediation held today, the Commonwealth and Ms Higgins settled her claims,” ​​Ms Blumer said.

“At Ms. Higgins’ request, the parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Earlier in December, Ms. Higgins’ civil suit named three respondents in her action: Senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash, as well as the Commonwealth. It has since been believed that Senator Reynolds has been removed from the claim.

The documents include Ms. Higgins’ intention to file a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence and victimization.

At the time, the claim was expected to be worth about $3 million, including $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss of nearly $100,000, and general damages of $100,000.

None of those numbers were mentioned on Tuesday.

“The parties welcome the fact of the settlement,” Ms. Blumer said.

Ms. Higgins alleges she was raped in 2019 by Bruce Lehrmann in Senator Reynolds’ Department, for whom they both worked as staffers.

Mr. Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation.

His ACT Supreme Court trial was derailed by juror misconduct.

Prosecutors decided to take no further action.

After the 2019 federal election, Ms. Higgins moved to the office of then Secretary of Labor Michaelia Cash to work as a media consultant.

Mr. Lehrmann is also considering an insurance claim and libel action.

Shane Drumgold, ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions, has also expressed concern about “political and policing” in the case.

ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury confirmed that the case had been referred to the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity for further investigation.

“I know the case has been referred. As such, it is not appropriate at this time to comment further,” he said in a statement.

The police union has criticized Mr Drumgold’s office for criticizing the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing for investigating the case.

In a statement, Alex Caruana, president of the Australian Federal Police Association, said the union “wholeheartedly” supported a judicial inquiry into Mr Lehrmann’s trial.

But he said “desperate efforts” to defame police by the area’s top prosecutor have not been tested and are subject to an internal investigation.

In a document disclosed under freedom of information laws, Mr Drumgold wrote that police had launched a campaign to pressure him not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann over Ms Higgins’ charge.