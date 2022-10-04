Brittany Higgins on alleged rape at Parliament House as Bruce Lehrmann DENIES having sex with her

<!–

Brittany Higgins is to testify as the first witness in the trial of a former Liberal staffer accused of raping her.

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sexual intercourse.

Ms Higgins claims the incident took place in March 2019 inside the Parliament office of then Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds after a night out with Lehrmann and their colleagues.

Lehrmann is being prosecuted in the ACT Supreme Court, overseen by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.

Former Liberal House of Commons staffer Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday (pictured centre)

During a police interview recorded in February 2021 and played to the jury on Tuesday, Ms Higgins said she did not immediately report the alleged rape because of the culture of silence among political staff.

Ms Higgins said she felt stressed, scared and embarrassed.

“I was shocked at what had happened,” she told police.

‘I didn’t know who to tell, how to do it or what to do.’

Ms Higgins described herself as being “really drunk” on the night of the alleged incident.

She told police the pair had been to a bar and then a nightclub with colleagues before she and Lehrmann got into a taxi.

While she initially thought she was on her way home, Lehrmann told her he had to pick up some work from the Folketing.

“It felt like it was a safe place for me and I didn’t say no to going to parliament,” she told police.

“I didn’t have all my devices around … but at the time it didn’t seem unsafe … it didn’t feel dangerous.”

Ms. Higgins claims that after the two of them entered Senator Reynolds’ office, she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.

She will be cross-examined by prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC and Lehrmann’s defense barrister Steven Whybrow on Wednesday.

Drumgold said more than 50 witnesses could be called to testify during the trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Witnesses include Liberal senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash, former Liberal MP Steven Ciobo and other political and parliamentary staff.

Whybrow told the jury that Ms Higgins’ claims had not been tested or proven and Lehrmann denied having sex with her.

‘This is going to be a long case. Mrs Higgins has said many things about many people, said Mr. Whybrow Tuesday.