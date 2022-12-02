Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann ‘faced complaints from other women’

<!–

The contents of two redacted paragraphs in a key verdict in the trial of Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist – which concern allegations that other women had complained about Bruce Lehrmann’s behavior – may be revealed.

Shane Drumgold, ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions, announced Friday that he would drop the assault charges against Bruce Lehrmann.

Mr Drumgold had received medical advice that Ms Higgins’ mental health would be endangered by a new trial.

That means Lehrmann will not face trial again over Ms Higgins’ claims that he raped her in the parliament office of Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019. He has always denied the accusation.

The content of two redacted paragraphs in a key verdict in the trial of Brittany Higgins’s accused rapist (pictured) – relating to allegations that other women had complained about Bruce Lehrmann’s behavior – may be revealed

Friday’s development prompted Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum to lift a series of non-publication orders on the case, which were designed to prevent a jury from being biased.

One order related to two paragraphs in a judgment published earlier this year by Judge McCallum.

That verdict rejected an attempt by Mr Lehrmann to keep the trial out of court before it had even begun.

Lehrmann’s legal team had alleged that he had faced harmful publicity prior to the case and was therefore unable to receive a fair trial.

The redacted paragraphs, now ready for publication, addressed the judge’s concerns about newspaper articles alleging that “other women” had come forward to complain about Lehrmann’s past sexual assault or harassment of other women.

Shane Drumgold, ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions, announced Friday that he is dropping the sexual assault charge against Bruce Lehrmann (pictured)

In her published remarks, Judge McCallum told the court “the the most damaging material, in my opinion, is that which reveals that other women had come forward with similar complaints after hearing the complainant’s allegations.”

“Those articles were published at an early stage, long before the suspect was charged and named. There weren’t many articles reporting that information.

“To the extent such material has been identified in the evidence, it has been voluntarily removed by the relevant media entities.”

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the claims made in those media reports were true.

Ms Higgins is seen with her legal team as she leaves the ACT Supreme Court in October

The articles were voluntarily removed prior to trial, but the chief judge did not want jurors to determine Lehrmann’s fate based on additional charges that had not been heard in court.

Judge McCallum placed an order non-publication of those paragraphs of her verdict, ultimately ruling that the case was not “too far out” to go before a jury.

A juror in Lehrmann’s first trial brought prohibited investigative material into the jury room during deliberations on October 27.

The case was tentatively relisted for a second trial on Feb. 20, before being dropped altogether today.

Legal business analyst Chris Merritt told Sky News that the dropping of charges against Mr Lehrmann means Ms Higgins’ accusation against him will never be fully resolved – even though he has the presumption of innocence and has always strongly denied her claim.

Mr Merritt labeled the move the ‘worst possible outcome’ and said crucial questions would remain unanswered.