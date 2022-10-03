WhatsNew2Day
Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist arrives at court for first day of trial

US
By Jacky

Tense moment Brittany Higgins arrives in court for the first day of her accused rapist’s trial – as he sports a new beard

  • Bruce Lehrmann’s jury trial at the ACT Supreme Court is due to start on Tuesday
  • Lehrmann is accused of raping former Venstre employee Brittany Higgins
  • Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent
  • ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum will preside over the trial

By Maeve Bannister for the Australian Associated Press

Published: 23:55, 3 October 2022 | Up to date: 00:05, October 4, 2022

A jury trial for the man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins is to start.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping Mrs Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019.

Police claim the assault took place in the office of former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent.

Bruce Lehrmann (above), accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, arrived for the first day of his trial in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping Ms Higgins (pictured entering the trial) at Parliament House in March 2019

His ACT Supreme Court case starts on Tuesday.

It is expected to run for between four and six weeks.

A panel of jurors will be selected on Tuesday before the prosecution and defense give opening statements.

ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum will preside over the criminal proceedings.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins (centre)

Lehrmann's (centre) ACT Supreme Court case is expected to run for between four and six weeks

