Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist arrives at court for first day of trial
- Bruce Lehrmann’s jury trial at the ACT Supreme Court is due to start on Tuesday
- Lehrmann is accused of raping former Venstre employee Brittany Higgins
- Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent
- ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum will preside over the trial
A jury trial for the man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins is to start.
Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping Mrs Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019.
Police claim the assault took place in the office of former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds.
Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent.
His ACT Supreme Court case starts on Tuesday.
It is expected to run for between four and six weeks.
A panel of jurors will be selected on Tuesday before the prosecution and defense give opening statements.
ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum will preside over the criminal proceedings.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
