Brittany Cartwright looks slim in skinny jeans in behind-the-scenes images

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming fall campaign for Jenny Craig.

The television personality was wearing her skinny jeans when she appeared in the entertaining video on her Instagram on Tuesday. The star was also seen with her 16-month-old son Cruz Michael, who she shared with her husband of three years, Jax Taylor.

The 33-year-old beauty has lost 50 pounds since welcoming Cruz in 2021.

Spokesperson: Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming fall campaign for Jenny Craig this week

She captioned the post, ‘BTS shooting for our fall campaign with @jennycraigofficial. It was so much fun, I got to shoot with my mother, my son and my wonderful personal coach Lauren! I’m so proud of my mom, she’s lost over 20 pounds too!!’

The star doesn’t shy away from taking fans on her weight loss journey.

‘Being able to have and achieve this goal is very important to me, the more results I saw, the more motivated I became!’

The reality star has lost about 50 pounds since she welcomed her first child, son Cruz Michael, with husband Jax.

Skinny in her skinny jeans: The 33-year-old TV personality was seen in her skinny jeans as she shared the entertaining video on her Instagram Tuesday with a series of video clips

Everything for my son: The star is also seen with her 16-month-old son Cruz Michael, who she shared with her husband of three years, Jax Taylor

“My confidence has increased so much, I can fit back into my old pre-baby clothes and that makes me so happy!” she added.

Focusing on her weight loss is her number one priority as she moves away from her Vanderpump role.

Cartwright, along with Jax and Kristen Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules season 10, despite being at Scheana Shay’s wedding as the cameras rolled.

Proud of her mum: She captioned the post: ‘BTS shooting for our fall campaign with @jennycraigofficial. It was so much fun, I got to shoot with my mother, my son and my wonderful personal coach Lauren! I’m so proud of my mom, she’s lost over 20 pounds too!!’

The new mum has publicly shared her weight loss journey with Jenny Craig and took to social media in April to share her progress.

‘I can’t even believe I’m in a commercial!!!’ she captioned the photo, in which she posed next to a TV playing a Jenny Craig commercial with her.

“All while showing off my hard work!” she continued.

“I am so proud of my journey and how far I have come and so honored to be a part of this! I grew up watching these commercials and not in a million years did I think I would be. I feel very grateful today and hope that being open and honest about my journey will help others who have struggled with weight loss like me!’

Glamorous: ‘My confidence has soared, I can fit into my old pre-baby clothes again and that makes me so happy!’ she added: