Brittany Cartwright in a swimsuit after losing almost 40lbs since welcoming her first child

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright posted a pin-up photo to Instagram this week that lit up her page.

The 33-year-old reality TV siren said in her caption: ‘Sunshine & Positive Vibes! I feel incredible!’

This comes after she said she lost a whopping 39 pounds after welcoming her first child, son Cruz, with husband Jax Taylor.

In January, she teamed up with Jenny Craig, which has helped her lose weight.

‘I’ve lost 39 pounds!! Woo hoo,” wrote Brittany, who rose to fame with Jax during their time at Vanderpump Rules.

She took the show to her main Instagram page, where she posted a behind-the-scenes video of her latest Jenny Craig shoot.

Brittany treated her more than one and a half million followers to a few glimpses of the various outfits she modeled for the shoot, which took place at home.

Standing in front of the shutterbugs in the backyard, she showcased looks ranging from a busty floor-length lace dress to a tight cocktail dress.

Her new photo shoot also allowed her to casually head to California in a tank top and Daisy Dukes as she posed by her kitchen island with some Jenny Craig foods.

‘I feel amazing!’ she gushed in the post’s caption, where her husband Jax Taylor jumped into the comments, writing: ‘Hot wife alert!!!’

Jax and Brittany started dating in 2015, and the ups and downs of their relationship unfolded in front of reality TV cameras on Vanderpump Rules.

Though they broke up at one point due to his infidelity with their co-star Faith Stowers, they eventually patched up their relationship and got married in 2019.

They welcomed their bouncing son Cruz in April 2021 and Brittany is proud to regularly post pictures of him on her Instagram.

Brittany, who grew up on a farm in Kentucky, teamed up with Jenny Craig in January and started their Max Up weight loss program.

When she first signed up with Max Up, an official press release announced that she planned to shed at least 30 pounds, a goal she has now exceeded.

She finally announced that after taking on the Jenny Craig program, she lost a whopping 22 pounds in just 11 weeks.

Celebrities ranging from singing stars Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson to sitcom stars Valerie Bertinelli and Jason Alexander have endorsed the brand in the past.