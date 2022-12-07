Brittany Anderson co-owned restaurant canceled reservation for Christian group’s private event

<!–

A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for a conservative Christian group after it emerged the group opposed same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia canceled the Christian organization’s reservation, citing that staff would feel “uncomfortable” and “unsafe” by their presence in the establishment.

The conservative Christian group Family Foundation said they were upset by the last minute cancellation and that it was a “double standard on the left”.

The German-themed restaurant is co-owned by TV chef Brittany Anderson, known for her shows ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Chopped’.

Metzger Bar and Butchery (pictured) in Richmond, Virginia, canceled the Christian organization’s reservation, citing that staff would feel “uncomfortable” and “unsafe” by their presence in the establishment.

The Family Foundation planned to host a meeting of its supporters in a private room of the restaurant to present and update the group’s work. The organization said that about an hour and a half before their reservation, the restaurant owners called them to cancel the reservation.

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation, described the incident in a blog post, writing that the group wanted to know why the reservation was canceled at the last minute.

The group claims that an employee had investigated the Family Foundation and that the staff refused to serve them.

Cobb likened his group’s experience of being denied service to restaurants that refused to serve black customers before the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She said: ‘Welcome to the double standards of the left.’

The Family Group is a Virginia-based Christian nonprofit organization that says it advocates “policies based on biblical principles.” The religious organization has opposed LGBTQ+ rights and the right to abortion.

Shortly after the incident, Metzger Bar and Butchery launched a statement on his Instagram page explaining that his staff would feel ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘unsafe’ by the presence of the group.

“Metzger Bar and Butchery has always prided itself on being an inclusive environment for people to dine in,” they said.

The establishment said it discovered the Family Foundation was “a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ people of their basic human rights in Virginia.”

They added that much of their staff are ‘women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity and a safe working environment.’

Metzger Bar and Butchery has used the recent interest in the restaurant and the incident to raise money for a Virginia LGBTQ+ charity. Posting an image of a cocktail called ‘cracks in the base’, they said: ‘We are so grateful to our many guests and neighbors for your support over the past few days! To say thank you we are donating all proceeds from this cocktail to @equalityva [Equality Virginia] tonight!’

This is one of many incidents where establishments have refused service due to conflicting views with their potential customers.

In 2018, the owner of a small Virginia restaurant asked then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her establishment.

The decision was met with condemnation, and protests were organized outside the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

The owner later explained her choice, saying many of her staff were gay and were hurt by Sanders’ decision to defend Trump in his desire to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

A Christian graphic artist from Colorado also took issue with designing wedding websites for gay couples. The dispute went on to be considered by the Supreme Court.

Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based web designer, said she opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds. She sued the state in 2016 seeking waivers for a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Smith, 38, claims her right to free speech tops this state statute and allows her to deny requests from same-sex partners.

In 2012, a Colorado baker refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds.

His case was heard by the Supreme Court, which sided with his case. However, the judges’ decision was narrow and failed to address the biggest concern in the case: whether religious people like baker Jack Phillips might refuse to serve gay or lesbian people.

Jack Phillips also refused to bake a cake in 2018 that celebrated a gender transition.