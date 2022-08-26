Brits jump to defence of Harry Styles after backlash from US fans over ‘bizarre’ accent in new film

Brits have come to defend Cheshire-born Harry Styles in a new clip for his latest film Don’t Worry Darling after social media erupts over his accent.

The 28-year-old actor stars alongside Florence Pugh, 26, in the psychological thriller – directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wide – set in 1950s California.

After a clip of the upcoming movie was shared on social media, fans were divided – some American commentators claimed he was imitating a bad American accent.

But Brits vehemently defended the singer-actor on Twitter today, arguing that it was just his northern accent, and that he never tried an American accent in the first place.

One said, “A lot of us sound like that, but Americans don’t know an English accent unless it’s a London/posh Tory Southern accent.”

Similarly, Katie said, “I watch every…[one] lead Harry Styles’ accent when it’s literally my accent.’

Another user said she was “crazed” by claims he made a crappy attempt with an American accent: “Why are people so loud and wrong on the internet, it’s so embarrassing…

‘This Harry Styles accent thing drives me on the f*****g wall bc that’s literally just his voice WTF do you mean??????? What accent is it? A f*****g British because he’s British.’

In the clip, we see Harry and Florence – who play a young married couple named Jack and Alice – arguing over Jack’s job.

He says, “Not everyone gets this chance and if you keep talking like that, you’re risking everything.”

Confusion: A clip from the upcoming movie was shared on social media and fans are divided over Harry’s accent – some claim he imitates a bad American accent, while others insist his character is British

Alice replies, ‘You’re worried about a relegation, is that what you’re worried about?’

Jack says, ‘Our lives, Alice! Our life together, this, I can lose this.

Florence, who is also English, has a distinctive American accent in the film, while viewers thought Harry seemed to be trying out a few different twangs.

One said, ‘From Yorkshire to Boston to the Bronx to the Gold Coast in one take’, a user named Nikki said, ‘I’m not one to defend Harry Styles, but he’s from Cheshire and 10 minutes from where I’m from.. .”

Another said, ‘Wow, he really said Mr Worldwide with this accent overpass’.

Another user said, ‘American accent where?’ while another asked, “Is he supposed to be English in it?”

One fan wrote, “If I told you I wasn’t ready for Jack, I wasn’t ready for Jack,” to which someone else replied, “I don’t think anyone is ready for that ‘accent'”.

Another Twitter user said, “What’s wrong with his accent?” to which another replied, “Which one?”

Brits have fiercely defended the singer-actor on Twitter, claiming he wasn’t trying to do an American accent in the first place

One person said, “Not only did I see someone calling Harry Styles’ accent in the Don’t Worry Darling clip bad…girl, that’s his accent…”

A user named Ellis took it a step further and said of an American woman who said Styles’ accent was everywhere: “Americans must be the dumbest people of all time.

‘Harry Styles, a Brit who speaks with his normal British accent? Like holy s**t, there are other accents.’

Those who aren’t really fans of the singer still corrected those who thought Styles was trying to use an American accent, with one saying, “Not that I’m a Harry Styles trooper, but this is just a Northern English accent.” Mrs.’

Another said: ‘I don’t think Harry Styles does an accent in that clip, isn’t it just his real voice?’

Another said similarly: “Okay, I get the slander of Harry Styles and I’ll shut up, honey, but I don’t think he’s trying to make an accent, I think he’s just talking guys…”

One fan wrote: ‘To everyone everywhere, Harry Styles MUST have his NATURAL ACCENT in Don’t Worry Darling.

“If I see someone else tweeting ‘he’s doing a terrible job with the American accent’, I lose it.”

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp defended Harry, writing: ‘Smokin’ at the comments about Harry’s accent on this post.

“Takes me back to drama school when a certain director told me my northern accent was ‘wrong’!? This IS what we sound like in the Northwest, you’ve just been exposed to filthy impersonations in the past.”

In the film, Alice, Florence’s character, begins to suspect that her husband Jack’s company is hiding a dark secret.

Don’t Worry Darling began filming in Los Angeles in late 2020, but production was halted for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

Production was completed in February 2021 and will also star Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia.

The film sparked a bidding war between 18 studios all eager to acquire the project, with New Line Cinema winning the auction.

Don’t Worry Darling is slated for a September 23 release.