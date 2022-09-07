Brits horrified after American presenter makes ‘fried’ eggs for her boyfriend in the microwave

<!–

An American TV host has gone viral, sharing a video showing how she makes the “American way” – cooking the whole dish in a microwave – with viewers labeling the dish as “awful.”

Alex Murphy, 34, from Boston, lives in London with her boyfriend, Paul Klein, 30.

In an effort to whip up a delicious breakfast, she decided to serve a simple dish of fried eggs on a bagel — but the cooking method has left people in shock.

The clip uploaded to Facebook, which has garnered 1.7 million views and hundreds of likes, shows Alex cracking two eggs into a dish before seasoning them with salt and pepper.

While Paul didn’t seem too unhappy with the meal, some people took to the video saying they wouldn’t be able to eat it

American Alex Murphy (pictured, left) lives in London with her boyfriend Paul Klein (pictured, right)

Alex recently caused a stir online after she filmed herself making ‘fried’ eggs for her boyfriend – cooking the eggs in the microwave

Everything seems pretty normal until she puts the bowl in the microwave for a minute.

Surprisingly, the eggs seem cooked and she finishes the dish with a slice of cheese on top.

She continues with the meal one more time, before scraping the eggs from the bowl and placing them on a toasted bagel.

Alex, who appeared on Dancing on Ice earlier in 2020, said: ‘I have to be honest, this is not how you normally prepare eggs in the UK’, before presenting them to her partner.

The presenter captured her unusual cooking technique in a video (pictured), showing that she first cracked the eggs into a bowl and seasoned them

After preparing the eggs, Alex put the dish in the microwave for the first minute to cook them

After blasting them for a minute, Alex took the eggs out of the microwave before covering them with a slice of cheese

Although he didn’t seem to mind the end result, many Brits are shocked by the strange ‘American’ technique.

One person said, “Does she micro make the chicken for dinner too?” [sic]

“If they had been cooked in a pan, they would have already been eaten,” added another user.

Alex’s friend Paul (pictured) shows off a bowl of microwaved eggs, topped with cheese, after being blasted in the microwave

After preparing the combination of egg and cheese they were served on a toasted bagel

Another commented: ‘It looks like rubber – I’ve seen a lot of Americans cook and I must say they do a lot better than you here.’

“No thanks, don’t you know which is worse: microwave eggs or microwave tea?” added another person.

Another viewer said, “Sorry, but it looked awful, I couldn’t eat it and I love eggs.”

OK: Paul looked a little worried as he took his first bite of the bagel, but after tasting the meal, he made an ‘ok’ sign

This isn’t the first time Alex has gone viral with her American take on British cuisine.

Earlier this year, a viral video of her making a cup of tea in the microwave caused the country to collapse.

Her boyfriend’s hilarious reaction to the horror created with cold water caused Brit to freak out after tossing the mug on the floor.