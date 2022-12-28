Brits face travel chaos today with over 30 flood warnings ahead of a wet New Year’s Eve

Today areas in the UK are expected to see ice and heavy rain, while dozens of areas have received alerts for possible flooding.

Travel is likely to be hampered by rain, which will move north-east throughout the day, and the Environment Agency has issued 33 flood warnings.

People affected by flood warnings are encouraged to pack a bag that includes medication and insurance documents, and stay up-to-date with their warnings.

Homeowners and businesses have also been told to expect some flooding, and some disruptions to power and other services are also likely.

There is a yellow warning for ice in Scotland until 10am and a yellow warning for rain in South Wales and South West England.

There are ice, heavy rain and possible flood warnings in parts of the UK (People in the rain in Westminster last week)

The Met Office forecast shows milder temperatures but areas affected by heavy rain.

Tomorrow the weather will be colder and windier with sun and showers, some strong in the north and west with risk of hail and thunder

Commuters returning to work after the Christmas holidays have been warned that travel times will be longer due to dew and flooding on roads, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will be mild in England and Wales today with highs of 12°C, and possibly 7°C in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Later tonight, the Weather Bureau is forecasting breezy and blustery showers, some heavy and frequent in the Northwest.

“We are looking at the potential for 40-60mm of rain in nine to 12 hours before the rain subsides in the afternoon,” said Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers.

Today there are over 30 flood warnings in England and Wales.

New Year’s Eve celebrations across the UK will be marred by wind, rain and difficult driving conditions.

England and Wales in particular are forecast to be affected by persistent heavy rain and gusts later in the year.

Although temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild in the post-Christmas period, following a cold snap earlier this month.

The Met Office said the winds could reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on Saturday, December 31.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Sun: “There can be heavy rain so some difficult driving conditions in England and Wales on higher ground.”

‘Transpennine routes could encounter some difficult driving conditions, for example.

“There will be some stormy showers on Thursday, so hard if you get caught in a shower as it reduces visibility.”

Mr Dewhurst added: “It will remain unresolved across the UK for the remainder of the year.”