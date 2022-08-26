Brits cheer as woman is DRAGGED off plane by police after SLAPPING a steward who took away G&T

Brits cheered when an elderly woman was dragged from a plane by German police after hitting a Jet2 flight attendant who stole her gin and tonic from her.

The woman, who appears to be her in her 70s, was dragged down the aisle of the plane by two police officers before they picked her up and carried her off the plane.

Stunned passengers on the flight clapped and cheered as they shouted “Auf Wiedersehen, pet” as the woman was dragged from the plane.

The pensioner, who has not been named, had become aggressive and hit a Jet2 employee on the flight from Manchester to Rhodes – before the pilots were forced to divert the plane to Munich in Germany.

Video, shared to MailOnline, shows nine German police officers boarding the plane before walking down the aisle to where the woman had been sitting.

A passenger jokes, “Shall we all slap her on the way out?”

Seconds later, the elderly woman can be seen being carried down the aisle of the plane to the exit by two police officers, with her legs dragging on the floor.

The woman sounds distressed and appears to be saying “help me” as she is dragged to the back door of the plane.

You see one police officer pick up the woman’s legs and the other officers help carry the retiree head forward from the plane.

As she is carried away, the passengers on the flight can be heard cheering and shouting ‘Bye’ and ‘Auf Wiedersehen pet’, while others laugh.

The elderly woman was dragged from the plane by police officers (left). You see one police officer pick up the woman’s legs (right) and the other officers help carry the retiree head forward from the plane

Once outside the plane and at the top of the stairs, multiple police officers can be seen holding the woman’s arms and legs as she is carried down the stairs and out of sight.

The passengers on the flight can be heard cheering and clapping as the woman is taken down the stairs.

Video taken earlier during the flight showed the elderly woman hitting a Jet2 flight attendant.

The retiree is said to have become enraged during the flight after her request for free champagne was rejected.

She allegedly ordered a gin and tonic at the time, but a cabin crew member allegedly took the drink from her after she became increasingly aggressive.

Video shows a male staff member leaning forward in a row of seats at the front of the plane and trying to calm the woman.

Jet2’s flight attendant is seen trying to hold on to the woman’s arms, which are swinging violently, before taking the seat next to her. But the man jumps up from the chair to avoid being hit by the pensioner.

In chaotic scenes, the woman gets up from her chair and punches the employee twice in the face.

Another staff member helps hold the woman who slumps back into her chair before the clip ends.

A passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed that the woman also peed in her seat before being escorted off the plane in Germany by nine police officers.

Jet2’s flight attendant is seen trying to hold on to the woman’s arms, which are swinging violently, before taking the seat next to her. But the man jumps up from the chair to avoid being hit by the pensioner. In chaotic scenes, the woman gets up from her chair and punches the employee twice in the face

The passenger said: ‘A woman on the flight repeatedly asked the flight attendants for free champagne.

“The flight attendant told the woman that wasn’t part of the service and she ended up buying a gin and tonic. She started to get aggressive, so the flight attendant removed her drink.

‘She started cursing and had violent outbursts. At one point she got up and tried to open the cabin door halfway through the flight.’

The passenger added: “At that point, she sat down again with two male passengers who tried to hold her while she was beating people.

“She urinated on three chairs and had repeated outbursts of violent episodes until we had to make an emergency landing in Munich.”

The passenger, who said they had to wait more than two hours in Germany, added: “Jet2 handled this situation very well and the captain of the plane gave everyone free drinks.”

Another staff member helps hold the woman who falls back into her chair before the clip ends

The passenger posted the video on TikTok where shocked viewers criticized the woman for her “unacceptable” behavior.

One wrote: ‘Well, that’s a blacklist there. Good luck taking another flight.’

Another wrote: ‘Disgusting and unacceptable behavior everywhere, especially on a flight, what the hell is wrong with people?’

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS819 from Manchester to Rhodes was diverted to Munich airport yesterday to allow a disruptive passenger to be unloaded.

“We would like to apologize to our customers for this unforeseen delay and inconvenience.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority and as a family-friendly airline we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behavior.

“We will not hesitate to vigorously address any costs incurred as a result of this diversion.”