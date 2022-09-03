Britons using TikTok for tips on surviving cost of living crisis with budget meals and energy hacks

Brits are increasingly turning to TikTok for tips and tricks for staying afloat as the cost of living rises.

Budget recipes and energy-saving hacks are flooding the social media app as the hashtag #costofliving has more than 490 million views.

Content creators have capitalized on public concerns about rising prices by sharing ideas on how to cut spending in creative ways, such as showering at the gym and charging your electronic devices at the office or on public transit.

The conversation goes even beyond the videos themselves, with viewers using comment sections on popular accounts to share their own hacks and search for tips.

A video suggested charging all electronic devices before October 1, when the energy price cap set by the regulatory agency Ofgem will rise to 80 percent to reflect the rising cost of wholesale energy.

The suggestion was criticized by some commentators who pointed out that most iPhones require daily charging, but the original poster said he was referring to the “random devices” that may not be used as often.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users went one step further by revealing that they plan to take their electronic devices to their workplace to charge them.

Some of the tips that are gaining popularity on TikTok include showering at the gym and strategically charging electronic devices.

“My phone is constantly charging at work… I leave the air pods charging until noon,” said one user.

Others said they plug in power banks while in the office to take home, which they can use later to charge larger items.

Gym visitors have also been encouraged to shower after their workout rather than wait until they get home.

While this tip isn’t exactly helpful for people who don’t actively use a gym membership, makers said they “go to the gym anyway” and thought it was a good way to shave some of the cost off their electric bills. .

“I never shower at home these days,” said one creator.

Another added: ‘I wasn’t even kidding and my other half did this and the water bill went from £85 to £28.’

Gym visitors have also been encouraged to shower after their workout rather than wait until they get home

Budget recipes also flood the app because Brits want to save money on groceries.

Dad of three Mitch Lane has gained over a million followers on TikTok by sharing cheap meals for £5 or less that can be easily replicated at home.

To be @mealsbymitch account first took off during the first Covid lockdown when people found themselves stuck at home with no option to eat out.

Some of his recipes include pasta bake, churros, burgers, and chili con carne.

Single mom Jo Rourke runs TikTok account @thismumcooks and gives viewers tips on how to keep the costs of their food store down.

She said Sky: ‘Suddenly I realized there were a lot of people who didn’t quite know what to do with buying in bulk to save money, and I thought I’d start sharing these things because that’s what I need to do. That’s how I shop, that’s how I’ve always shopped.

“I’m a working single parent with three kids, so I understand how hard it can be because there’s a lot of pressure on kids to have certain things… It’s about finding a balance, especially now.

“I think everyone is going to have a hard time. So people who historically have been able to afford to eat whatever they want will find that they have to make different choices.”

According to research firm Kantar, prices rose 11.6 percent in August, the fastest increase since the global financial crisis in 2008. Pictured: How products have risen in price

The exorbitant increases in grocery costs are expected to hit Britons hard in the hips – with families facing a £533 increase in annual grocery bills.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said the UK is in the midst of its second highest grocery inflation period since 2008.

Prices rose 11.6 percent in August, the fastest increase since the global financial crisis in 2008.

It means the average household grocery bill will rise by £533 this year – the equivalent of £10.25 a week.

The increase was attributed to sharp increases in essential products such as milk and butter, which are up 25 percent and 23.5 percent respectively since last year.

Burgers, halloumi and coleslaw all cost 13 percent, 17 percent and 14 percent more than the same time last year, according to new industry data from market researchers Kantar.

Dad of three Mitch Lane has gained over a million followers on TikTok by sharing budget meals for £5 or less that can be easily replicated at home

Supply chain problems and labor pressures have increased costs in food production, which are now being returned to shoppers.

Experts told MailOnline there is ‘no escape’ for the 66 million people in the UK, who will also be encouraged to cut their gas and electricity consumption this winter and even turn off the lights if the wind drops.

People can be encouraged not to use washing machines, dishwashers and ovens between 2pm and 8pm. The move can help prevent potential winter blackouts.

Schools have even talked about three-day weeks and classes could be combined to reduce the number of rooms that need to be heated each day.

Pubs are already turning out the lights as soaring utility bills hit the ailing hospitality sector – with last orders at 8.30pm and closing at 9pm, food service is shutting down and skeleton teams are running venues to avoid financial ruin. Beer gardens are even closed at night to cut costs.

And municipalities can choose to follow Germany by dimming the street lights and turning off the traffic lights at quiet intersections.