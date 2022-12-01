Britons ski vacation boom:

Brits are flocking back to Europe’s ski slopes, despite the low cost of living. Flights from the UK are expected to reach 83 percent of pre-pandemic levels this month, according to data from aviation analysts Cirium.

Trips to Switzerland are expected to reach 94 percent of 2019 levels, with Geneva seeing 4.1 percent more flights than before Covid hit.

The Austrian resorts of Innsbruck and Salzburg are expected to have 24 percent more UK flights than before the pandemic.

Travel agency Ski Solutions said that despite recent political and economic volatility, booking revenue was currently 23 percent higher than before the pandemic.

It added that there was “no dip in demand” for four- and five-star packages, despite prices rising 15 percent in three years.

The company said it was “baffled by the continued strong demand,” with skiers “unwilling to give up their annual holiday to the mountains.”

Among the most popular destinations were the Alpine resorts of Val d’Isere, Val Thorens and Verbier, and, outside Europe, Canada.