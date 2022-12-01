Britons reveal their worst and strangest gifts under the tree…even a TOILET PLAUNGER

<!–

Ugly Christmas sweaters, shoes that don’t fit or a book you’ll never read: these are the festive blunders you can expect every year.

But how about weed killer, vacuum cleaner bags, aged chocolates and shoe polish?

These are among the worst Christmas gifts inflicted on surprised recipients, a study found.

Proof that there’s always a good reason to write a wish list, a whopping 28 percent of us even claim to have gotten a toilet plunger to celebrate the big day.

Twenty-nine percent received chocolates that had expired. They top the list of quirkiest Christmas gifts, along with weed killer (26 percent) and a wig (24 percent).

A mop and bucket (23 percent) and vacuum cleaner bags (22 percent) were also on the list.

It seems some Brits were desperately searching cupboards trying to find a last-minute gift, with 24 per cent having received a tin of baked beans.

Many gifts are far from flattering – 22 percent received spot cream for Christmas.

In fact, 44 percent of Brits are speechless after opening a gift because they hated it so much.

And it turns out that a poorly thought-out gift can lead to a freezing Christmas, with more than 21 percent getting into a fight with the gift giver.

Three in ten admit to being dramatic when unwrapping a gift they didn’t like: storming off, sulking or bursting into tears.

The holiday season shows if we’ve paid attention to our partner’s wishes – the survey found that 18 percent confess they can’t stand the gifts their other half buys.

It also revealed that 37 percent of the nation have at least one family member who is the worst with Christmas gifts — with 23 percent saying their in-laws are the biggest offenders.

The numbers show that we get an average of three unwanted gifts this Christmas, with one in two of us admitting we’d rather get nothing than something we don’t like.

But 24 percent will eventually just re-gift it to someone else.

Tarun Jain of Wish, a mobile e-commerce platform that commissioned the survey of 2,000 Britons, said: ‘It’s quite amazing what people will gift their loved ones.

“There is clearly a big difference between what people want from their loved ones and what they actually receive.”