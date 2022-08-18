Britons expected to extend ‘pandemic trend’ of drinking more at home

Britons struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living are unlikely to abstain from a glass of wine on the couch in the evening, according to the head of Australia’s largest publicly traded wine producer.

Tim Ford, chief executive of Treasury Wines Estates, which owns brands like Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Lindeman’s, said rising global inflation and higher household spending are putting pressure on the bottom end of the wine market.

But in the UK, where inflation has risen to a 40-year high of 10.1 percent, Ford said there were no signs of consumers cutting back on wine spending. “We have not seen that shift in the UK. The price of £6 to £8 per bottle remains quite strong,” he said.

Ford predicted that home consumption of cheaper wine would prove resilient. “That pandemic trend has really stuck,” he said, referring to how people started drinking more at home after pubs and bars closed due to lockdowns.

Phillip Kimber, a consumer analyst with E&P Financial Group, said that during the 2008 pandemic and financial crisis, many markets, including the UK, saw an increase in home alcohol consumption. “Supermarket sales went crazy,” he said.

Kimber cautioned, however, that the company was not recession-proof, as there was less demand for higher-margin wines sold in bars and restaurants. “In an acute recession, the corporate credit card is curtailed and spending on premium wines is hit,” he said.

Ford said Treasury Wine Estates would not raise the prices of lower-end brands because the market could not absorb the higher costs, although the winemaker has raised prices for some of its popular luxury and premium brands. “These are not just lazy price increases. We can only do it where the demand is,” he said.

TWE was dealt a devastating blow when China introduced punitive tariffs on the Australian wine industry in November 2020. China was the most lucrative market at the time and the company was forced to restructure and cut costs to absorb the impact of the tariffs.

TWE’s annual results for the year ended June 2022 showed a pre-tax profit increase of just over 4 percent to A$372.9 million ($259 million).

The company grew in the second half as the plan to target the US, UK and non-Chinese Asian markets including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore took hold. “It’s been an exciting year, geopolitics aside,” Ford said.

TWE has a presence in China and will introduce a Chinese version of Penfolds next month. The share of TWE rose by 4 percent after the results.