Briton arrested for ‘killing his wife’ in Spain claims she hit her head on kerb

A British pensioner arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in Spain told police she fell and hit her head on a curb after getting out of her car.

The 69-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested on Sunday accused of carrying out the coup that killed his wife, 56, outside their home in the Mazarrón region of Murcia, southeast Spain, early that morning. .

Local officials described the case as “gender-based violence” and revealed that the woman had reported her husband to the police several times between 2007 and 2014, but he claims he was not responsible for her death.

He appeared in court yesterday where a judge ruled that he must remain in custody while the crime is investigated.

A 69-year-old British man was arrested early Sunday morning after his 56-year-old wife was found dead outside this house in Mazarrón, Spain.

His lawyer, Tamara Cobarro, has said she will appeal the decision to put him behind bars and try to get him released on bail.

Ms Cobarro told local press overnight that her client’s cries for help when he saw his wife’s body in the street prompted neighbors to call 999.

She insisted that she went into the couple’s villa to calm her nerves and smoke a cigarette after going into “shock”.

He is said to have claimed that she suffered bruises on her arms during her recent move into the house.

The expat couple had just bought the property and were not well known in the area after moving there from the city of Caravaca de la Cruz, just over an hour’s drive to the northwest.

The suspect’s gray BMW remained outside the home, which has been cordoned off with police tape, Tuesday morning.

Court officials have confirmed that the case is being investigated as an alleged homicide.

Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero wrote on Twitter on Monday night: ‘The murder of a woman in Murcia has been confirmed.

The man claims his wife fell and hit her head as she was getting out of their car (pictured), but local officials have described the case as one of “gender-based violence”.

“We must continue to redouble our efforts in all institutions, work as one and have available all possible tools to protect women.”

She spoke out despite the fact that no formal charges have yet been filed.

The Delegate of the Government of Spain against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, added: “Our condolences and support for the family and friends of this lady who is a victim of gender violence. It must be recognized that sometimes the system fails.’

She said: “Protection must be improved when between 2007 and 2014 there are five complaints and in 2022 he attacks her.”

A Civil Guard spokesman confirmed yesterday/Monday that a Briton had been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

He said: ‘They called us just after 1am on Sunday.

“A 69-year-old British man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after she was discovered dead outside their property before being handed over to a judge.”

A well-placed police source said: ‘The dead woman is also British.

“He had suffered a blow to the head and although detectives are still awaiting autopsy results, all indications are that he suffered a violent death which is being treated as a homicide.”

Last month, an 80-year-old British man was arrested for the violent death of his wife in their apartment in the tourist center of Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol.

The arrest occurred at the couple’s home in Camposol, near the tourist town of Mazarrón, on the Costa Cálida, in the southeast of the province of Murcia (in the photo, Costa de Mazarrón)

A judge decides to send David Cadwallader, 80, to a prison psychiatric unit while she continues to investigate him for the stabbing of his wife Lesley, 69.

The police found her dead after making a desperate call to 999 while being attacked. She had multiple stab wounds, including some to her neck.

Local reports said she had called emergency services late on November 4 to say she had been stabbed four times before the line went dead.

Her husband, who is said to have Alzheimer’s, was discovered lying in her bed.

It later emerged that he had been arrested three times in the previous months for alleged domestic violence, but was released because his wife decided not to press charges.

A well-placed judicial source, backing up an official police statement at the time, said after Mr Cadwallader’s arrest: “We can confirm that the victim refused to uphold in court the previous allegations that he had made about the allegations of domestic violence that had led to the arrest of the husband”. .

‘Because there were no witnesses and the alleged victim did not want to press charges, the court had to close the cases.