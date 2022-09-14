Britney’s ex Jason Alexander wanted after failing to appear in court over ‘theft of bracelet’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is wanted by police after failing to appear in court for stealing his landlady’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet in 2015.

The 40-year-old, who was married to the pop star for three days in 2004, was released from prison last month after serving time for sneaking into the singer’s Thousand Oaks home on the day of her wedding to Sam Ashgari. 28, in June. .

When he was arrested by Ventura County officials, the warrant for the seven-year-old theft resurfaced.

After serving his two-month sentence, he was transported directly from the Ventura County Jail to Napa and was due to appear in court on September 13.

He was booked there for stealing his landlady’s diamond tennis bracelet and pledging it for $180 at Best Collateral in Vallejo, California in August 2015.

But a clerk told TMZ that he did not arrive yesterday and that a new arrest warrant has now been issued against him.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is wanted by police after failing to appear in court

Alexander married Britney in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004, before their union was dissolved 55 hours later

Alexander was arrested at Spears’ home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari

In August, he appeared via video link in Napa County Superior Court, California, and was charged with “great theft and buying/selling stolen property.”

A mugshot showed the 40-year-old looking embarrassed ahead of a scheduled trial.

An arrest affidavit obtained by DailyMail.com says he admitted to the theft when confronted and his name is on the pawn shop records.

According to the affidavit, he said he couldn’t get the bracelet back and offered to replace it with another, but the 55-year-old victim turned it down and reported it to police in February 2016.

By this time, Alexander had left the area, but police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of grand theft and buying or receiving stolen goods, and they were able to return the bracelet to the victim.

Alexander had served time after being convicted of trespassing and assault for attempting to crash Britney’s wedding, according to police documents obtained by Page six.

Alexander was arrested at the Toxic hitmaker’s home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari.

He was initially charged with stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, to which he pleaded not guilty.

But he returned to court in Ventura County, California, where he pleaded not to fight trespassing and violence — a charge that involved beating a security guard — and was placed under a criminal warrant, meaning he wouldn’t be inside. 100 meters may come. from Britney, or the member of her security team involved in the incident.

He was also credited with serving time after spending 64 days in the Ventura County jail since his arrest.

Jason pictured in Los Angeles in 2006

In a previous hearing, security guard Richard N. Eubeler alleged that Alexander — who married Britney in 2004 in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas before their union was dissolved 55 hours later — had tried to get through the locked bedroom door of the Gimme More singer after he had found his way. through the grounds of his house.

He testified, “He began to reach into his right pocket…I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

Eubeler added that Alexander entered the property’s playroom and followed him, closing the door behind them.

He added: “He was just screaming for Britney. He said, ‘F*** it. I’m going back in the way I came.”

He claimed that Alexander broke the door handle of a door that Eubeler was holding shut with his foot.

Judge Worley said: “It has been determined that he appears to be an ongoing threat given the efforts he has made to involve himself in this event.”