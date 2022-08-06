Britney Spears works out in home gym before touching tongues with Sam Asghari: ‘I lost 5 pounds’

Britney Spears is happy with the weight loss and she wants her followers to know it.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter shared a video of her working out in her garage, on audio from her song Boys.

After that, she celebrated the fitness journey by making love to her husband Sam Asghari and the end of her Instagram video.

In the clip, she wore a pink sports bra and tiny blue bottoms that barely covered her cocky backside.

The video starts with her legs spread wide, and she throws her head back as she takes a big gulp from a plastic water bottle.

She lifts a pair of dumbbells for several reps, tightening her already toned arms.

The camera dives in the direction of the superstar’s stomach several times. Then she turns and shows the tattoo on her lower back.

The video goes to Spears chasing her husband Sam Asghari as she wraps her arms around his firm chest.

The two smile and pose for the camera, winking a few times before wiping the tips of their tongues together.

Late in the video, the sweat-covered Toxic singer swings her hips back and forth. She pulls down the front of her shorts a bit to reveal the tattoos on the inside of her hips.

She captioned the video, “Okay, so yeah…I’m showing my body!! I sweat like crazy!!! I am proud that I lost 5 kilos [blushing smiley face emoji] …’

Asghari and Spears still seem happily in love after a few years and many trials together.

The singer, 40, and Iranian-American model, 28, first met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016, where he played her love interest.

Britney famously dated Justin Timberlake in early 1999, until they broke up in 2002. She then married Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 before the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later.

She became engaged to Kevin Federline in 2004, just three months after they met, but broke up in 2006 and the divorce was finalized in July 2007. The couple share two children, Sean Preston, born in September 2005, and Jayden James in September 2006.

She has also been associated with choreographer Wade Robson, actor Colin Farrell, backing dancer Columbus Short, music producer JR Rotem, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, her manager Jason Trawick, attorney David Lucado, and Saturday Night Live producer Charlie Ebersol.

After weeks of dating rumours, Britney and Sam confirmed they were girlfriend and boyfriend over the holiday season in 2016, as they celebrated Christmas and New Years together, sharing photos on their Instagram accounts.

Britney and her lawyers officially filed to end her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021 because it prevented her from getting married and having a baby.

Britney and Sam announced their pregnancy in April 2022, but just a month later she said she had lost her “miracle baby.”

Their wedding took place on June 9, 2022 at an intimate fairytale wedding on the grounds of her $7 million Thousand Oaks mansion.

The couple bought a $11.8 million mansion together in Calabasas before honeymooning in a mysterious destination in July 2022.