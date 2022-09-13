Britney Spears was almost the Queen of England after ‘cyber relationship’ with a teen Prince William

She is known as the pop princess, but Britney Spears was once on the verge of becoming the Queen of England.

The American singer, 40, apparently shared a “cyber romance” with Prince William, 40, when they were teenagers, but things fizzled out before they could make things official.

In 2002, Britney told talk show host Frank Skinner that she had chatted with the Duke of Cambridge via email and even invited him to dinner while she was touring the UK.

Britney Spears, 40, (pictured left in 1999) shared a short ‘cyber novel’ with Prince William, 40, (pictured right in 2004) when they were teenagers, but things fizzled out before they could make things official

Britney was at the height of her fame at the time, after the release of her charts Baby One More Time and Oops! I did it again.

Unfortunately, Britney’s chances of courting the handsome royal and eventually becoming queen were foiled when he propped her up.

“We exchanged emails for a while and he was supposed to come visit me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” said Britney, then 20 years old.

The tabloids collapsed at the time, as speculation swirled about the possibility that Britney would marry William and become the queen of England’s consort. Pictured is the cover of the Australian magazine NW in the early 2000s, reporting on Britney and William’s online romance

“Were you blown away by Prince William?” asked Frank, while Britney replied, “Yes.”

The Toxic hitmaker, who was dating NSync singer Justin Timberlake at the time of the interview, admitted she had no idea why William changed his mind about seeing her.

At the time, British publication The Sun reported that the prince had chosen to hunt foxes instead.

Rumors of a cyber romance between the pair had been circulating for months prior to Britney’s interview, but were always denied by Buckingham Palace.

Last September, royal biographer Christopher Andersen shared even more details about Britney and William’s online relationship.

‘[William and Spears] tried to get back together when they were young,” the author claimed in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

“There may have been phone calls, but I don’t remember if they actually met during that period,” he confirmed.

In 2003, William began dating his now-wife Kate Middleton.

Britney, meanwhile, divorced Justin Timberlake at the end of 2002 in appalling circumstances.

In 2003, William began dating his now-wife Kate Middleton. The couple is in the picture together during their graduation

She married high school sweetheart Jason Allen Alexander for a year, before later marrying backup dancer Kevin Federline.

She divorced Kevin in 2007, with whom she shares two children.

Britney met her current husband, dancer Sam Asghari, in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2022.