Britney Spears uses an emoji to protect her modesty as she poses NUDE in London 

She never shyes away from showing off her body on social media.

And Britney Spears shared more nude photos on her Instagram account on Thursday morning.

The Toxic singer, 40, caused a storm in her birthday suit when she shared photos from London.

In her birthday costume! Britney Spears shared more nude photos on her Instagram account on Thursday morning

The footage captured Britney in various stages of undressing, from bikini bottoms to nothing at all.

She lay on her bed in blue bikini bottoms and covered her cleavage with her hands.

Her hair was in a messy bun and a dangling choker hung around her neck.

The Sometimes singer also posed completely naked with just a few emojis protecting her modesty.

Show her assets! Spears lay seductively on a bed with her hands over her cleavage

“Heart or flower?” She posted the same nude photo twice, the only difference being the emoji she used to cover her backside

Stars are just like us! Spears admitted using a remote and book to hang up her phone for the photos

She knelt on the bed with her back to the camera with an emoji hiding her behind.

‘Heart or flower???’ she captioned the post, pointing out the two different emojis she had covered herself with.

She captioned another post of her lying in bed, ‘Wake up in London GB with my Cabo thong (monkey emoji)!!!’

Bottom is up! Spears showed a hint of her behind as she lay on her stomach

Say Cheese! The Lucky singer beamed with joy as she posed on the bed

Show off: Spears pressed her cleavage together

The singer also used a red heart emoji to hide her cleavage.

Britney also revealed that she used a remote control and a book to prop up her phone for the impromptu photo shoot.

‘Not sure… tea or coffee ️ (stunned emotion emoji) ???? I held up my phone with a book and a remote to film this… (monkey emojis),” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Get comfy: she put her cheek against the soft bedding

Spread the love! A red heart emoji was used to protect her modesty

Getting glamorous: She topped off her look with a dangling choker necklace tied around her neck

Not pictured in the photos was her new husband Sam Asghari. The couple tied the knot at Britney’s Los Angeles home in June.

A source told People: ‘The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more. She loved it all.’

Britney recently confessed to having a panic attack shortly before walking down the aisle.

The top singer admitted that despite her excitement, she had a nervous breakdown before the ceremony.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I was so nervous all morning but at 2pm it really hit me… WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then managed to do it… the crew who literally turned our house into a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!’