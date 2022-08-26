Britney Spears’ updated version of Elton John’s classic track Tiny Dancer is finally released

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated collaboration with music icon Elton John, titled Hold Me Closer, was released to the public on Thursday night.

The song is an updated version of Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer and marks the Toxic singer’s first new music, 40, since the release of the deluxe version of her 2016 album Glory, which debuted in 2020.

To coincide with the release, Elton, 75, presented to the guard about what it was like to work with the singer on her first musical venture after her conservatory.

Elton revealed that he had made a point of keeping up with Spears’ battle against her nearly 14-year conservatorship, which ended last November.

“She hadn’t done anything for so long. I’ve been following what was going on with her for a long time,” he told the outlet.

The Crocodile Rock singer said he was outraged by the treatment Spears would have received while she remained under the control of her father Jamie Spears and his fellow curators.

‘You forget she was the biggest star in the whole world at the time. And to see what happened to her makes me so angry,’ he complained. “What happened to her shouldn’t have happened to anyone.”

Elton said he had high hopes for what the track’s potential success would mean for Spears.

“If it becomes a big hit, and I think it will, it will give her so much more confidence than she already has and she will realize that people really love her and care about her and want her to be happy.”

Hold Me Closer’s producer, Andrew Watt, also spoke to the media and praised Spears’ work ethic in the studio.

“She’s incredible at stacking her voice and doubling it, which is one of the hardest things to do. She really pushed herself, vocally,” he explained.

The music industry figure noted how comfortable and confident Spears appeared to be while working on the song in the studio.

“Sometimes when you’re producing, the best thing you can do is say nothing, so I’ll just let her do her thing. She knows so well when she made the right choice. She took complete control,” he recalls.

The Grammy-winning singer – who has 55.8 million followers on Twitter – took to the site earlier Wednesday with three tweets, marking her first use of the account since June 15, to promote her collaboration with Elton.

She wrote: ‘Okie dokie…my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial!!!! I’m a bit overwhelmed…it’s a big deal for me!!!’

Spears said she ‘meditates and learns more’ [her] space is valuable and precious!!!’

Spears said they “learn every day is a blank slate to try to be a better person and do what makes me happy,” adding, “yes, I choose happiness today.”

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer said she has daily affirmations to free herself from anger and stress about past triggers.

She received multiple messages of support from her fans and followers

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness,” she said, “and forgive myself and others for what may have been hurtful.”

Spears said she was looking for more confidence, adding, “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and anxious.”

She added: “I pray that there really is truth for the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children too!!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!’

Spears received a slew of supportive messages from fans and followers after breaking her silence on the platform after more than two months.

“You have to understand one thing: YOU ARE A LEGEND,” said one fan. “You’re up there with the greatest of all time. Never doubt yourself. I hope you feel inspired to make more music now in a healthier environment. We miss you and we love you!’

Another said, ‘Britney, you matter. Not just as the larger-than-life ‘Britney Spears’, the musical legend. But just like you. Your sweet, honest, humble, kind soul. Just like Britney. You are perfect in every way.’

Elton posted a sneak peek of the new single on Tuesday at the luxury restaurant La Guérite in Cannes, France.

In the clip, Elton shook hands with a DJ at the venue and sat down on a chair after undergoing surgery on his hip in 2021.

He said to the diners at the venue, “Okay, hold me closer – Britney Spears, Elton John…here we go!” while the song is playing. He thanked the audience and reminded them that the single would be released on Friday.

Elton was dressed in a matching off-white two-piece ensemble with Mickey Mouse patterns, sunglasses and jewelry.