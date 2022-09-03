Britney Spears thanks fans for making her duet with Elton John ‘number one for a week’

Britney Spears thanked her fans for the gangbuster success of her Hold Me Closer, her new duet single with Elton John.

The song was Britney’s first single in six years, not to mention the first since she was released from her controversial conservatory last year.

‘Thank you to my fans for making it my number one for a week now!!!’ Britney, 40, crowed on her Instagram page Friday next to a piece of fan art she credited to the account @monalisaney81.

A throwback shot of Elton in a Dodgers uniform was spliced ​​with a photo of Britney modeling a Dodgers-style baseball uniform and stating that her team was “Elton.”

Her post comes after Elton, 75, took to Twitter to reveal the quirky themed gift she sent him to celebrate their collaboration.

Britney treated Elton to a matching salt and pepper shaker in the shape of rockets – a sneak peek of his classic 1972 song Rocket Man, which became the title of his biopic.

‘Thank you @britneyspears for the fantastic rocket salt and pepper shakers!!’ he gushed, adding that he and his husband David Furnish “love them.”

Hold Me Close contains bits of Elton’s 1971 song Tiny Dancer, his 1976 song The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1992.

Hours after its debut last week, the New York Daily News reported that the single had topped the iTunes charts in as many as 40 countries.

Despite her professional triumphs, Britney’s personal life currently includes her public battle of words with her son Jayden, 15.

Britney shares Jayden and Preston, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Last month, the Mail On Sunday revealed that she hasn’t seen her sons in months.

Jayden recently admitted that ‘it will take a lot of time and effort ‘to mend his relationship with his mother’ in an upcoming ITV interview, DailyMail.com revealed in a world exclusive on Thursday.

“I just want her to get mentally better,” he said in the television appearance. “I’d love to see her again when she gets better.”

Britney shot back that night with a freewheeling Instagram diatribe in which she taunted Jayden to ‘pick up a book and read one before you even think about my intellectual baby!!!’

However, she saved her sharpest reprimands for Kevin, whom she accused of “smoking weed every day” and of being a “hypocrite” who “has not had a job in 15 years.”

Britney’s newest husband Sam Asghari, whom she married in June without her children being present, also denounced Kevin as a “professional baby daddy.”

More clips of Jayden’s interview then went public, in which he said his mother’s often partially naked Instagram posts were “something to get attention.”

Britney responded by going topless and defiantly declaring that she would continue to post, while vamping: “I’m so sorry, kids, I keep using social media… I’m sorry you feel like I’m doing it for attention.” … I’m sorry for the way you feel.’

She wrote: ‘but guess what???? I have news for you…I’m also a child of God, we are all in God’s eyes…so NOPE, I’m not sorry…I’ve learned to say SO!!!’

The pop star’s infamous conservatory, in which she was under the control of her father Jamie, started in 2008 after a shocking alleged standoff involving her sons during her public nervous breakdown.

During that time, she infamously shaved her head and spat on a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella.

She was also photographed driving with baby Preston on her lap, caught on cameras driving through a red light and charged with running over the toes of a paparazzo.

The situation came to a head when authorities and paramedics arrived at Britney’s home one day in January 2008 as she defied a court order to hand over her young sons to their father.

There was reportedly a standoff where Britney allegedly barricaded herself in a bathroom with one or both of her children.

She was removed from the scene, strapped to a stretcher, and the following month Jamie was able to secure temporary custody that became permanent later in the year.