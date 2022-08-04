Britney Spears takes swipe at family with throwbacks of 2003 Kids Choice Awards

Britney Spears took another swipe at her parents this Wednesday as her ongoing feud with them over her conservatory continues.

The 40-year-old pop star, who was released from her father Jamie’s conservatory of hers last year, gave her latest broadband on Instagram.

She posted a throwback album on which she attended the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2003 at the age of 21, writing, “Looking back, you know… STORY OF MY LIFE!!! Even with my own parents … we are the innocent little children !!! Psss Kids’ Choice Awards is a long time ago!!’

Britney has repeatedly publicly denounced her parents Jamie and Lynn in recent months, accusing them of assaulting her while at the conservatory.

Her new Instagram album featured a now-famous photo of herself at the Kids’ Choice Awards hugging her little sister Jamie Lynn, who had just turned 12 at the time.

Jamie Lynn also now has a fraught relationship with Britney, who accused her of telling “crazy lies” in a recent memoir.

On a lighter note, Britney’s new Instagram album also featured a throwback shot of her at Brad Pitt’s Kids’ Choice Awards gathering.

The Womanizer singer, who met Brad two years before he left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie, described the Hollywood heartthrob as “the only celebrity I ever ran up to…in my cowboy boots idiot idiot idiot.”

Her post comes after a Catholic church in Southern California responded to claims by Britney that she was not allowed to marry there because she is not a practicing member of the Church.

The Grammy winner, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday with photos of St. Monica Church — a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California — in which she claimed she wanted to hold her wedding to Sam Asghari there, but was denied for not attending. used to be. a practicing member, and was asked to study for a test.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID,” said the Baby One More Time singer. ‘I wanted to go every Sunday…it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!!

‘When I wanted to get married there 2 years later, they told me to be Catholic and do TEST!!! Shouldn’t the church be open to everyone???’

A spokesperson for St. Monica Church said: TMZ that their records show that Spears never contacted the church about her marriage, or visited the facility. The spokesperson confirmed that in order to get married at the facility, at least one person in the marriage must be Catholic.

The images posted by the singer Oops!… I Did It Again are from a live stream, the spokesperson said, noting that Spears was not present at the wedding she posted the photos.

The (You Drive Me) Crazy singer, who grew up in Southern Baptist, ended up exchanging vows with Sam Asghari, 28, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, before a star-studded guest list that included Madonna. Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace.

The star also shared a photo series on her Instagram page on Tuesday, before discussing her first dream wedding venue.

Britney has uploaded a few throwback photos from a recent summer break she took, showing happy moments captured on camera.

The music artist was seen in the first photo on a sailboat, wearing a patterned bikini. She was holding a large sun hat and a tray of pineapple and orange slices. Another photo showed the star in a similar pose, but with a different plate of an assortment of fruit.

In another photo, Britney showed off some of her skillful dance moves on the boat.

At one point, the star was pictured taking a dip in the undulating, blue waters to cool off during the hot summer day.

The pop singer seemed to be having the time of her life while enjoying a short vacation.

She added a caption to the adorable photo series, “Reflecting back. Cute right??? My first time sailing!!! It was actually one of the best experiences of my life… and for 2 hours!!!!’

Britney added a few different emojis such as a sailboat, fish, flowers and a winking face.

Britney has completed her highly anticipated, all-encompassing memoir, which originally had a potential January release date. However, due to a paper shortage, the release has been postponed, reported TMZ.

The singer has also been confirmed to have recorded a duet with icon Elton John entitled Tiny Dancer. The song will be released next month by Universal Music.

According to Entertainment tonightParis Hilton, a guest at Britney’s wedding, was more than enthusiastic about the job.

‘It will be iconic’, she revealed in an interview with Paul Barewijk. “I just heard about it a few days ago in Ibiza and it’s, it’s insane.”