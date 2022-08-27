Britney Spears strips down to nothing but a towel in a new photo after release of new song

She recently deleted her Instagram account.

But that hasn’t stopped Britney Spears from hanging out with her millions of fans, as evidenced by new content shared on Twitter.

On Friday, the 40-year-old pop star tweeted a photo of herself posing with nothing but a white towel on her lap.

Hours later, she reappeared in a video donning a red bikini.

In the photo, Britney’s famous blonde hair fell around her face and across her chest with bangs framing the face.

Light streamed in through a large window behind her as she sat on the edge of a bathtub.

She held her hands to her chest, protecting her modesty as one leg protruded from the frame and the other bent inward.

Friday night she tweeted, ‘BEST DAY EVER!!!’ with a rose emoji as she shared a 12-second clip to the soundtrack to Jay-Z’s 2000 hit I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 ​​Me).

Britney started the shot in a long white coat with black trim along the collar.

Moments later, she removed it and revealed her two-piece thong swimsuit, which exposed her midriff.

She had a beaded necklace with a round green stone pendant around her neck and several bracelets on her wrist.

The corners of the Louisiana-born entertainer’s eyes were rimmed with black liner as she stared into the camera.

The Twitter posts follow the release of the singer’s new song featuring Sir Elton John, a remix of his classic tune Tiny Dancer.

Spears exclaimed, ‘HOLY S***!’ on Twitter after her first single in six years reportedly topped the iTunes charts in 40 countries.

The single is called Hold Me Closer and combines his 1971 hit with his 1992 song The One, as well as parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976.

After it fell, Britney tweeted a video filmed in the bath where she playfully put on an English accent and said, ‘Hello Sir Elton John, we’re number one in 40 countries.’

Then she fell back into her natural American accent to scream excitedly, “HOLY S***!” before returning to the English accent to say with a wink, “I’m in the bathtub now, and I’m going to have the best day ever and I hope you’re doing well.”

Her video came as the New York Daily News reported that Hold Me Closer had risen to number one on iTunes in 40 countries within hours of its release.

She also filmed herself smiling and waving as she walked down a hallway as the duo’s new song played.

Britney was decked out in a coat, white-rimmed aviator sunglasses and a summer straw hat.

‘Keep smiling people… KEEP SMILE!!!’ the Womanizer singer wrote above the video, adding: ‘Psss I LOVE YOU ALL!!!’

Sir Elton, 75, said he hoped the single would become a hit to restore Britney’s confidence and inspire her to keep making music.

Before the single was released at midnight on Friday, the British musician admitted he could empathize with Britney being “broken”, revealing that it’d been a struggle to work together as she’d been understandably “anxious”. to return to music after the end of her 13-year conservatory at the hands of her father Jamie.

He told the guard: ‘It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place. Now I have the experience to advise and help people, because I don’t want to see artists in a dark place.’