Britney Spears strikes a sexy pose on a sailboat and sunbathes topless during getaway

Britney Spears enjoyed a smooth ride on Saturday.

The Princess of Pop, 40, delighted fans with a photo showing them lounging on a sailboat in a sexy lavender floral bikini and Panama hat as the ship glided over sapphire blue waters.

‘Part 1 – SAIL’ wrote the Baby One More Time artist whose fans couldn’t help but make a few references to the song in their comments, such as ‘But I thought the old lady drop it in the ocean in the end. ..’

The hitmaker shared a fast-moving video highlighting her glamorous journey, including footage of herself sunbathing topless on the yacht’s deck.

You could see her covering her broad chest with her hands while still rocking her purple bikini bottom and wide-brimmed hat.

Highlights also included her arrival on a private jet with her husband Sam Asghari, 28, as well as the pop star having fun swimming with a friend in the warm azure.

It looks like the People’s Choice award winner got a little too much sun, but that didn’t seem to bother her when she wrote, “It was all a dream!!! Hey, but I’m still dreaming everyone!!!’

Britney was clearly having the time of her life, shooting some cute shots of herself taking a few poses and showing off her dance moves in her skimpy suit.

Her bright blonde locks fluttered in the wind and she had a radiant smile on her face in the short clips she shared with her nearly 42 million followers.

Britney hasn’t revealed exactly where she’s vacationing, but the star has been making the most of her freedom — and her new life as Sam’s wife — since her conservatory ended late last year.

The maritime photos come as the Grammy winner informed her fans that she has finally completed the highly anticipated book that delves deep into her life, family and the years of her nearly 14-year conservatorship.

The announcement that her memoir was finished was cause for celebration among fans. However, a huge paper shortage causes a major delay in the publication of the tome, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Sources told the publication that there is no expected time for when the paper shortage will be remedied, which has led to an abrupt halt in rolling out a release date.

Britney and her team originally wanted the memoir available in January next year.

Sources attached to TMZ that Britney’s revealing memoir will be published under Simon & Schuster, one of America’s largest publishers.

The Lucky singer signed a book deal earlier this year in February and received an advance of $15 million.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the star expressed her excitement at the chance to have her version of the story shared, according to USA today.

“Well, I’m writing a book right now and it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard to bring up past events in my life,” the Toxic hitmaker wrote.

‘I have never been able to express myself openly!!! I can only imagine sounding childish, but I was extremely young when those events happened,” Britney concluded.

The Gimme More singer started putting pen to paper after her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, published her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney became upset about the content and claims in the book. According to page six, The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote a letter of termination shortly after the memoir became available to the public.

“While Britney has not read your book and does not intend to read it, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for monetary gain,” he said in a statement.

At the end of the letter, the lawyer added, “She won’t tolerate it, and neither will.”

While Britney has to wait for a miracle regarding the supply shortage, she has an extra reason to celebrate.

The star took home a win earlier this week on Wednesday, with a judge ruling that she will not have to sit for a statement amid a lawsuit with her father, Jamie Spears, reported Deadline.

The father-daughter duo battled each other in court over the end of the 13-year conservatory.

Britney has put forward claims such as her father spying on her while Jamie on the other hand claimed the singer was spreading lies about him.