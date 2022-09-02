Britney Spears’ son Jayden, 15, claims her social media posts are ‘something to get attention’

Jayden, the youngest son of Britney Spears, has claimed that the pop superstar’s sexually charged social media posts are “something to get attention” and expressed concern that it was “something to get attention.”must never stop.”

The 15-year-old spoke candidly in a pre-recorded segment for Friday’s ITV News with the permission of his father Kevin Federline, 44, who was married to the singer between 2004 and 2007.

Elsewhere, he claimed his tarnished relationship with the charts can be restored, but it will take “a lot of time.”

Jayden – who lives with his brother Sean Preston, 16, at Kevin’s Los Angeles home – revealed that he does want to see Britney again, despite their differences.

He added that he believes her 13-year conservatory lasted “a little too long” for her emancipation last November, but that her father Jamie Spears was just “trying to chase her dream” at first.

On her regular Instagram posts, in which she poses nude and addresses her fans with long paragraphs, the teen shared his thoughts.

Jayden said: “It’s almost like she has to post something to get attention. This has been going on for years and years and years and this should never really stop.’

Show her assets! Britney lay seductively on a bed with her hands over her cleavage in recent photos from a London city break

to describe Kevin’s home as their “safe place,” he said he can deal with “the emotional trauma we’ve been through” there – but he didn’t specify what he was referring to.

Last month, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Britney hadn’t seen her sons in months. Their father, former dancer Kevin, said the boys’ desire to avoid the circus surrounding their mother’s private life was so great that they didn’t even attend her June wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari.

In response, Britney accused her sons of “leaving her down” and “hate” in a now-deleted Instagram post, after which Kevin posted videos of the singer allegedly “yelling” at her sons when they were younger. Also removed now.

Britney has since deleted her Instagram account and last week uploaded a voice recording online claiming that her family “literally killed her” through her ordeal as a music conservatory. That too has now been removed.

Exes: The 15-year-old spoke candidly in Friday’s ITV News with the permission of his father Kevin Federline, 44, who was married to the singer between 2004 and 2007 (pictured in 2005)

When the claim and counterclaim between Kevin and Britney played out in public, two voices were missing: those of their children.

It comes as Sam waded into his wife’s ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin while mocking the star for being a “professional baby daddy.”

During the ITV News segment, Jayden claimed Britney showed no equal love to the brothers and confirmed that they hadn’t seen their mother in months and chose not to attend her wedding to Sam in July.

The pop star responded that night with a freewheeling Instagram tirade in which she told Jayden to “pick up a book and read one” and accused Kevin of “smoking weed every day,” joking that he should “try and at least hit the lawn.” ‘.

Hopeful: Jayden – who lives with brother Sean Preston, 16, (right) at Kevin’s Los Angeles home – revealed he wants to see Britney again, despite their differences

Sam, 28, was quick to support his wife, saying, “Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy.”

In the post, a passionate Britney wrote: ‘I’ve done my best to be the best person I can be…to basically be held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls*** I hope one day my kids will understand my reasoning about my playing in the water and revealing myself as any woman would be held under covers and supervision under the conservatory!!!’ she started.

“Finally at 40 years old without the limitations of what my family has done to me…I tell my son Jayden that I will send you all the love in the world every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my kids knows no bounds and it saddens me deeply to hear his outrage when he said I didn’t live up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe someday we can meet in person and talk about this openly!!! ! she added.

Family: Elsewhere, he claimed his tarnished relationship with the charts could be restored, but it will take ‘a lot of time’

‘Maybe, dear child, YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to someone!!!! I helped your dad who hasn’t had a job for 15 years… I guess it’s easier for you guys not to have someone check that you’re doing your homework!!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day will benefit your everyday life at 15 and 16 to participate in a VERY COOL GENERATION!!!’

Her broad side continued, “I totally understand that you have to live with your dad because I spent 15 years playing the perfect part for nothing. I’m so glad I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more…I did that for you. And Preston…I am aware of your gift…I know you are a teacher in my life and dear child, I am a teacher to you too!!!’

Britney told her children: ‘It’s horrible to see your father being a hypocrite and saying the media is horrible, but he lets you talk about personal matters with them!!! If you could pause for a moment, remember where you came from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be!!!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love!!!’

She continued, “I would love nothing more than to see you face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano… you and your brother are both brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine.’

Her tone changed abruptly from affection to mockery as she wrote: “As for my sanity…my dear child, understand that you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you even think of my intellectual treasure.” !!!’

Britney’s taunts continued: ‘Tell your daddy to go try and at least mow the lawn… Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sane brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and don’t call them bad people… yes I failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your dad to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.’