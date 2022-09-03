Britney Spears’ social media rants towards her sons ‘worsen already strained relationship’

After hitting back in her most recent Instagram post, Britney Spears has reportedly worsened her relationship with sons Sean and Jayden Federline.

Saturday it was reported by TMZ that the 40-year-old pop star’s incessant rants on social media have driven a wedge between her and the boys, 16 and 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44.

A source told the publication that the teens are “not ready to go see their mother after she labeled their behavior as ‘hateful’ in an Instagram post last month.”

The former teen pop sensation uploaded a new video to her Instagram on Friday, with a caption to reference her new collaboration with Elton John, and to send sarcastic apologies to her sons.

She modeled an assortment of outfits in the clip, all the while posing shirtless, wearing her long locks or a hat for cover.

Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincet Kaplan told the media: “While I won’t comment on whether or not there were regular custodial exchanges, it should be remembered that comments about the boys, such as those published recently, hardly amount to create a pro-detention environment. ‘

He added: ‘This is something the parties involved will have to work out in due course.’

The star recently responded in a separate post to comments Jayden made during an interview broadcast on ITV News, in which she told him to “get a book and read one,” while also telling her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, gave a blow.

In the caption of her latest post, the Gimme More hitmaker briefly reflected on her collaboration with Elton John and their song Hold Me Closer, which was released on August 26.

‘GEEEZ look it hits me later…the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton…makes me cry…he’s my and my mom’s favorite musician…I listened to driving hours to dance class from 8 to 14 … see again WHAT THE F***!!!’

After expressing her enthusiasm for having the chance to work with Elton, she stated how talented her two sons are.

‘Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands!!! WE ALREADY KNOW!!! My son could give him a run for his money!!! I have soooooooo much footage of him playing…yep, my kids are fucking geniuses!!!

“It’s a little scary… he didn’t see me again,” Britney typed, commenting on the current situation with her children.

Last month, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Britney hadn’t seen her sons in months. Their father, from whom Britney divorced in 2006, said the boys’ desire to avoid the circus surrounding their mother’s private life was so great that they didn’t even attend her June wedding to American-Iranian model Sam.

“I posted something about him but he got really mad so unfortunately I haven’t been able to post my loving family,” the singer added in her latest post.

Britney then apologized to Jayden and Preston for her use of social media. “Anyway, I’m so sorry kids, I’ll continue to use social media… I’m sorry you feel like I’m doing it for attention… I’m sorry for how you feel.”

Britney swore she’ll keep posting on Instagram: ‘But guess what???? I have news for you…I’m also a child of God, we are all in God’s eyes…so NOPE, I’m not sorry…I’ve learned to say SO!!!’

During his recent interview, Jayden commented on his mother’s regular Instagram posts, in which she sometimes poses nude and addresses her fans with long paragraphs.

He noticed, “It’s almost like she has to post something to get attention. This has been going on for years and years and years and this should never really stop.’

Describing his father at home as his “safe place,” he said he can process “the emotional trauma we’ve been through there.”