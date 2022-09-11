Britney Spears soaks up the sun in an LBD before hitting the beach during idyllic getaway

Britney Spears appears to be enjoying some time abroad according to her latest social media posts.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter posted a few videos on Instagram where she gave fans some fun updates.

In the first clip she posted, the Toxic singer was standing next to the old wreckage of what appeared to be a blue truck.

Britney wore a slim-fitting black dress with cutouts around the stomach that barely contained her ample cleavage.

Standing in a lawn with the wreckage, she jokingly said, “I just crashed my car. Oops, I really succeeded this time.’

The Mississippi native let her long blond locks fall carelessly down her back and she stood in small boots that stopped just above her ankles.

The next clip showed the star in a tiny light green bathing suit, prancing toward the crystal clear water.

She jumped a few times before sitting down and letting the waves wash over her.

The pop sensation appeared to reference her location in the post, captioning it with three Union Jacks, the flag of the United Kingdom.

This post came just a few days after she shared several videos with followers related to her recent family issues.

Spears said she was in good spirits amid some recent headlines about her family drama.

The Grammy-winning singer, who has 42.1 million followers on the platform, posted a clip where she danced to the Noga Honor song NAILS while showing off her fit figure in a yellow top and black Nike shorts, with her blonde hair. locks that fell down .

“You I’m not afraid anymore and you know what??? I’m not dangerous or crazy at all… stylish people!!!’ she said. ‘Just being the house girl where people all know me!!!’

Referring to previous family quarrels she has touched upon, she said, “Don’t sit in chairs 10 hours a day 7 days a week!!!”

Spears advised her followers to “keep smiling” to round out her statement in the post.

She was back on the social media site less than an hour later when she donned a shoulderless red top with white floral patterns while appearing to be on an airplane. She completed her ensemble with dark glasses with a pendant necklace.

She wrote under the photo: ‘I’m trying to be sexy and I feel like I’m fucking on my gram… but damn it it really helps with my confidence… but here I’m not on instagram!!!!! I’m so sorry!!!’

In another post, Spears modeled a range of different outfits, writing, “You guys remember Suzie Lou from Arkansas…yes, I’m back in town…visiting my uncle once a year…PLAYING…PLAYING…onward!!! Psss always tell the truth ladies!!!’

Among the array of outfits was a magenta top with matching skirt; a black skirt with multicolored floral patterns with a white collar, with her locks in a double ponytail; a white top with dark blue jeans; and a red spaghetti strap skirt.

Spears has made headlines on a number of fronts as the summer draws to a close, as her son Jayden, 15, criticized her frequent social media posts in a new interview with ITV News, saying: ‘It’s almost like she’s doing something need to post to Instagram to get some attention.”

He added: “This has been going on for years and years and years and chances are it will never stop, but for me I hope she will.”

The teen commented that he believes that social media is a useful tool for his mother, and he will not hate her for that, but at the same time, she must come to realize whatever it is that is stopping her from loving her. family.’

Spears responded with a statement saying she hoped to have a face-to-face meeting with her son, while noting that she is the family’s main financial services provider, and the suspense could be that funding dries up when he and his brother Sean turn 18 in the next 18 years. a few years.

Professionally, Spears is booming as her new single with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, debuted at the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100marking her first release of new music in years.