Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares images with daughter Maddie, 13, at her homecoming…

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram last weekend to share a milestone about her oldest child.

Jamie Lynn’s 14-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was dressed in a light blue mini dress and high heels when she attended her high school in Louisiana.

The teen has made a miraculous recovery after making headlines in 2017 for an ATV accident that nearly killed her.

Mama Jamie Lynn was the proud parent over the weekend as she shared the new homecoming photos.

“If you find out you have an extra day off so you load up the toddler, drive for 7 hours and surprise your eldest for the Homecoming weekend,” Jamie Lynn wrote in her caption.

‘Nothing else would I rather do & Nowhere else would I rather be.’

Jamie Lynn’s mother Lynne Spears was also seen, but there was no trace of her sister Britney with whom she had feuded in recent years.

And Maddie also had a homecoming date, a young man with dark hair who wore a light blue suit, but his name was not mentioned.

In May, Jamie Lynn also spoke proudly about her daughter’s school achievements.

The former actress shared a carousel of photos from Aldridge’s school event and gushed over her in the caption.

The star said she was “so proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student.”

The slideshow showed the mother of two in a high school with her two children, Maddie, and her second daughter, four-year-old Ivey Watson.

The former Nickelodeon star wore a bright yellow long-sleeved button-up shirt and a denim miniskirt.

Her icy blond hair was in an imperfect middle part and was a little tangled as it flowed down her shoulders.

Her firstborn daughter wore a light-colored short-sleeved dress and white sandals with a small, age-appropriate heel.

Spears began the caption by telling her followers, “Sorryyyy, but I have to do a quick proud parent post for my 4th sports athlete who also had a 4.0 GPA all year.”

She noted at the end of the post, “I was wearing my high platform Uggs, and she was still taller than me.”

Maddie’s dirty blond hair was parted in the middle and flowed in a straight texture over her shoulders and down her back.

She tucked the front pieces behind her ears while laughing with her mother and much younger sister.

Also there to support Maddie was her maternal grandmother, Lynne Spears, who attended in an aqua blue dress.

The mother of three wore her raven locks with a bang and let them fall over her shoulders.

She and other relatives and loved ones took turns posing with the talented student.

Jamie Lynn also posted a short video clip of her daughter climbing a stage to receive a certificate.

Further down the post, Aldridge wore a gold and black medallion around her neck to signify her school success.

In some of the shots, Maddie held Ivey, who was wearing a sleeveless red dress, gaily on her hip.

The toddler’s hair was neatly pulled back and she grinned as she enjoyed the family gathering.

Maddie was born to the former child star when she was just a teenager. Spears shares her with Casey Aldridge.

Jamie is now married to Jamie Watson, 39, whom she married in 2014.

In addition to her daughter’s school achievements, the Zoey 101 alum also celebrated the renewal of her show Sweet Magnolias.

Along with a promotional image from the series, she captioned it: “Let’s pour it out for SEASON 3!!!!!!”

In February, the entertainer also gave the show a shoutout when she wrote on social media, “SWEET MAGNOLIAS going to #1 so quickly was a real dream come true.”

At the same time, in the post, she reflected on Maddie’s ATV accident, writing, “But I have to say, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that today is also the five-year ‘miracle day’ of our dear Maddie’s tragic accident.”

In 2017, a then eight-year-old Maddie was involved in the vehicle accident when the four-wheeler became submerged in a pond with the little girl strapped into it.

Fortunately, Maddie made a full recovery. “Maybe it’s just a little reminder to be faithful through good times and bad,” Spears thought.