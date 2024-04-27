Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares cryptic post after the singer is forced to pay her father Jamie’s $2 MILLION legal bill in a settlement.

Jamie Lynn Spears seemed to be enjoying a quiet ‘I told you so.’

The actress, 33, shared a cryptic message Friday night on her Instagram Stories after her older sister, Britney Spears, 42, surprisingly resolved her years-long legal battle with her father Jamie Spears, 71. years.

Still, the Sweet Magnolias actress is taking it in stride, sharing a meme of a seemingly unamused child with pursed lips, which she captioned: “Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy”.

Details of the agreement have not been revealed, although TMZ has claimed that the pop star and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart agreed to cover Jamie’s $2 million in legal fees.

The settlement means the trial over Britney’s allegations that her father behaved inappropriately during the Baby One More Time singer’s 13-year conservatorship will not take place in June.

In court testimony in June 2021, the pop singer claimed that her father and other guardians forced her to go on tour against her will.

She also revealed that she was prescribed lithium, which made her feel “drunk,” and that she was not allowed to get married or have a baby as she wanted and was forced to use an IUD for birth control.

TMZ insiders have claimed that Britney is said to be furious about the deal, even though she would have had to approve it.

The Gimme More artist appeared to express her resignation in a social media post after the deal was announced.

She posted a photo of a bottle of wine and a half-full glass that read: ‘In time you will come to understand that love heals all and that’s all there is… and REAL wine feels extremely nice too! Pss first time with real wine ‘Jesus fucking Christ!!!’

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect and defend Britney Spears,” Rosengart said in a statement to cnn.

‘EM. “Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and courageous artist of historic and epic proportions,” the statement continued.

‘Although guardianship ended in November 2021, his desire for freedom is now truly complete. As she wished, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved in court in this matter.’

Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, issued his own statement on behalf of his client.

‘Jamie is delighted this is all over. Jamie loves her daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her, Weingarten said. He wants the best for Britney, nothing less.

The Grammy winner and her father have been separated since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

In her memoir The Woman In Me, which was published in October last year, Britney shared claims that her father called her “fat.”

She also accused him and his associates of “having control over my body and my money” for 13 years, which made her “feel sick.”

The Toxic singer claimed that her father became richer from her wealth.

He also accused his mother Lynne Spears and Jamie Lynn of profiting from the conservatorship, although he somewhat improved his relationship with them in the years that followed.