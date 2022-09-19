Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares a quote about cognitive dissonance

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, posted a poignant quote about cognitive dissonance on Instagram Sunday night.

The actress, 31, who has an ongoing feud with her pop star sister, 40, posted a Frantz Fanon quote on her Stories about people who can’t accept evidence that goes against their “core beliefs.”

‘Sometimes people have a core belief that is very strong. If they get solid evidence that goes against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted,” the quote began.

“It would create a feeling that is very uncomfortable called cognitive dissonance. And because it’s so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore, and even deny anything that doesn’t fit the core belief.”

Cognitive dissonance is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as a “psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held at the same time.”

Jamie did not specify whether the quote was intended for anyone in particular.

Jamie has a fraught relationship with older sister Britney, who accused her of telling “crazy lies” in a recent memoir.

It comes after Britney has been voicing grievances against her family in recent months and recently called Jamie for allegedly seeing their father during Covid lockdowns and building a house in Louisiana.

In a now-deleted post, the pop icon shared a photo of her sister with their father Jamie, 70, as proof that she had defied the Covid-19 lockdowns, although the photo appears to have been taken in 2019.

She also lamented that her life was being destroyed while Jamie was able to maintain her privacy: ‘How come no one knows my sister is building a huge house in Louisiana??? How come their livers aren’t exposed??? Mine has been exposed in the press with the documentaries as a joke!!!’

The photos in her deleted post show Jamie Lynn walking through a parking garage with their dad, along with a mirror selfie Jamie Lynn took.

However, the photo from the garage dates from 2019, prior to any lockdowns Britney may have experienced, and the selfie was reportedly taken in Britney’s spare bedroom while Jamie Lynn stayed with her during her 2019 trip, sources have told. TMZ.

The sources claimed Jamie Lynn visited Los Angeles to meet with streaming services while trying to return to work after the birth of her second daughter Ivey in 2018.

The sources added that Jamie Lynn hoped Britney would bar her from future posts, and they claimed the singer lied about her sister in hopes of tarnishing her reputation.

They also claimed that Jamie Lynn and her husband had used their own money to build their Louisiana home.

The pop star’s feud with her family revolved around her now-defunct conservatory, which she blamed her parents for inciting her sister to make a living.

Jamie and her parents were also not on the guest list for Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June.