Britney Spears shows she got married to herself in a new Instagram video

Britney Spears apparently didn’t have much to do on Thursday night, so she decided to get married… to herself.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday evening and shared a video showing her bridal veil and a silky white dress.

The video revealed Spears in various poses, set to Otis Redding’s Try a Little Tenderness… which came just days after an expletive-filled rant against a celebrity.

“Yes… I’m married myself!!!” Spears told her 41.6 million followers in the new post, which was followed by new “wedding photos.”

“I was bored, loved my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY??? OR DOES IT HAVE ANYTHING???’ she added.

Spears concluded her post by clarifying, “Psss yes, but I’m also still married to hubby!!!” referring to Sam Asghari, whom she tied the knot with in June.

She wore the same veil in another video she posted over the weekend, revealing, “This is my great great grandmother’s veil… I’m such an ANGEL!!!”

Shortly after she posted that video, she posted a foul-mouthed rant against an unnamed “famous person.”

SUP BIRDS!!! C’mon b***h, clap back at me for two minutes… My own party!!! Smartest … VERY GOOD !!!’ she started.

“You are such a classy famous person you piece of shit…I finally said it!!! Shadow!!! I’m only human … what can I say F**K YOU!!!’ she added.

The next day, she posted a photo of her completely naked in a bathtub, with her hands covering her breasts and an image of a small flower covering her vagina…while seemingly still ranting at the unnamed celeb.

‘I like to suck!!! Never professional photos… sucking comes easy for me!!! Keep clapping b***h!!!’ Spears added, still not confirming who she is targeting.

She also seemingly responded to comments from her former assistant Felicia Culotta, who said publicly that she was writing Spears letters and hoped she would get them.

Spears posted, “I hope you all get my Thanksgiving and Christmas cards in the mail!!!” she said, seemingly mirroring Culotta’s public remarks.

“I know most of you didn’t get them in the past, but I hope you all get my handwritten letters now,” she added.

