Britney Spears shows off sexy moves in skimpy ensemble as she readies for release of Elton John duet

While fans eagerly await Elton John and Britney Spears’ upcoming duet, Hold Me Now, the Princess Of Pop decided to stretch her legs and show off some old dance moves in a new Instagram video.

For the clip, the Toxic superstar slipped into a skimpy red ensemble and made her way to a dance studio, where she showed off some of the moves that have endeared her to so many of her fans over the years.

The red-hot Spears shook her ass, showing off her fantastic figure, on the hit song Feel It Still by American rock band Portugal. The man.

Sexy: Britney Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Saturday and showed off her fabulous figure and sexy dance moves in a new Instagram video

‘KISS MY MOTHER F**KING A**!!!’ she stated in the caption along with a bright red lipped emoji.

The video opens with Britney making her way to a ballet bar in the back of the room.

By the time the lyrics begin, the I’m A Slave For U star begins to shake her hips to the beat of the catchy song, which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in January 2018.

Money maker: By the time the lyrics begin, the Princess Of Pop begins to shake her hips to the beat of American rock band Portugal’s Feel It Still. The man.

Move to the groovin’: The Toxic star quickly dances her way closer to the camera in her skimpy red ensemble

Decked out in a pair of strappy high heels to match an outfit that reveals the midriff, the pop superstar quickly pushes her gear closer to the camera, flinging her tight derriere.

Sometimes she would turn and show off her loot and raise her hands high in the air.

Spears shared the video about two hours after landing in promo mode for her upcoming duet with John (née Reginald Kenneth Dwight).

The photo shows the Rocketman dressed in a classic 1970s sequined baseball uniform, and Britine standing next to him in a sexy version of the outfit, only her has “Elton” written on her chest.

Rock that body: The singer-songwriter showcased many of the moves that have endeared her to so many of her fans over the years in the spotlight

Comeback: Britney gears up for her new release with Elton John

She can feel it: Britney slid closer to the camera as the catchy tune blared

A day earlier, John uploaded the album cover to his Instagram page to tease fans about the duet with Spears, which he revealed will be out August 26 via Universal Music.

The single artwork features adorable photos of the two stars as children, featuring the Oops!… I Did It Again singer, 40, dressed in a pink dance outfit and Your Song’s hitmaker merrily playing the piano in a blazer and shorts .

The promo has the names of the two singers at the top and the name of the song at the bottom.

Previous artwork for the song that was recently released only had the title of the song followed by a rose and rocket emoji to represent the two singers.

Hold Me Closer was recorded as a new take on John’s classic 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer. The new version of the song has fans on the edge of their seats as the song will be Britney’s first single release since the end of her conservatory in November 2021.

Page six reported last month that she had joined the English singer and composer in Beverly Hills to record the updated version, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water.

Elton seems to be the one who came up with the idea of ​​the collaboration, but it seems like an ideal soft launch for Britney to revive her music career after a silence in the final years of her now-defunct conservatory.

“This was Elton’s idea and Britney is a big fan. They recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet – and it’s incredible,” a music industry insider told the outlet.

The source added that Britney had traveled with Elton to a studio in Beverly Hills to record the song out of the public eye, “under the supervision of uber producer Andrew Watt.”

Watt has worked with several high-profile pop and rock acts – including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello and Pearl Jam – and has collaborated with Elton multiple times, suggesting he would be an ideal choice for the two artists.

Together: Both the pop star and the iconic artist recorded Hold Me Closer in a Beverly Hills studio; pictured in July in New Jersey

Monumental comeback: Britney’s latest single was released in 2016 with the song Slumber Party

According to the source, Britney and Elton’s new single is already a hit with record company executives Page six.

“They’ve already played it for people on their record label, and everyone is panicking. It’s so good,” they gushed. “They say this will be the song of the summer.

“Britney is officially back,” she added. “She’s back at work and she’s super excited.”

Now that her nearly 14-year-old conservatory is coming to an end, the pop singer is getting the chance to jump back into the music industry freely. The star’s last single was released in 2016 with Slumber Party.