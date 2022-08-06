Britney Spears shares romantic and funny tribute to ‘love of my life’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Saturday to share a romantic tribute to her husband Sam Asghari, whom she married in June.

The 40-year-old pop star posted a trio of cute snaps in which she was seen on the PDA with the 28-year-old Iranian-American model.

“My husband…I love to build a life with you…you are the love of my life…” the Toxic hitmaker gushed in her post’s caption, adding several kisses – and red rose emojis.

“And I pray we don’t kill each other before the end of the year!!!!” the Grammy Award winner added cheeky smiley face with rolling eyes and crying while smiling emojis.

In the first image, the blonde beauty went braless under a long-sleeved high-necked black lace top.

Britney covered her chest with her hand and beamed with happiness as she leaned back against Sam and rested her head on his shoulder.

The Hot Seat actor showed off his taut biceps in a light blue tank top as he hugged his wife from behind and smiled broadly at the camera.

In the next two photos, Britney and Sam were seen cuddling in a gym after a workout session.

The Mississippi native showed off her fit shape in a bright pink sports bra and accessories with black stud earrings.

The Baby One More Time singer pulled her long locks into a bun and appeared to be going makeup-free.

The mother of two wrapped her arms around her beau’s neck as he pressed her onto her back.

The couple were smiled at the camera in one click and in the next photo their tongues touched.

The day before, Britney had shared a video of the couple’s workout in her garage gym, which was set to audio from her song Boys.

Then she celebrated the fitness journey by making out with Sam at the end of her Instagram video.

In the video, she was seen in her pink sports bra and tiny blue shorts that barely covered her cocky backside.

Lovebirds: The video goes to Spears behind Sam, her arms wrapped around his firm chest

Loved up: the two spent part of the video up close

The video starts with her legs spread wide, and she throws her head back as she takes a big gulp from a plastic water bottle.

She lifts a pair of dumbbells for several reps, tightening her already toned arms.

The camera dives in the direction of the superstar’s stomach several times. Then she turns and shows the tattoo on her lower back.

Her hips move: The sweat-covered singer swings her hips back and forth

Showing off her tattoos: She pulls down the front of her shorts a bit to show off the tattoos on the inside of her hips

The video goes to Spears behind Sam, wrapping her arms around his firm chest.

The two smile and pose for the camera, winking a few times before wiping the tips of their tongues together.

Late in the video, the sweat-covered singer swings her hips back and forth. She pulls down the front of her shorts a bit to reveal the tattoos on the inside of her hips.

She captioned the video, “Okay, so yeah…I’m showing my body!! I sweat like crazy!!! I am proud that I lost 5 kilos [blushing smiley face emoji] …’

Asghari and Spears still seem happily in love after a few years and many trials together.

The pair first met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016, where he played her love interest.

Britney famously dated Justin Timberlake in early 1999, until they broke up in 2002. She then married Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 before the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later.

She became engaged to Kevin Federline in 2004, just three months after they met, but broke up in 2006 and the divorce was finalized in July 2007. The couple share two children, Sean Preston, born in September 2005, and Jayden James in September 2006.

She has also been associated with choreographer Wade Robson, actor Colin Farrell, backing dancer Columbus Short, music producer JR Rotem, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, her manager Jason Trawick, attorney David Lucado and Saturday Night Live producer Charlie Ebersol.

After weeks of dating rumours, Britney and Sam confirmed they were girlfriend and boyfriend over the holiday season in 2016, as they celebrated Christmas and New Years together, sharing photos on their Instagram accounts.

Britney and her lawyers officially filed to end her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021 because it prevented her from getting married and having a baby.

Britney and Sam announced their pregnancy in April 2022, but just a month later she said she had lost her “miracle baby.”

Their wedding took place on June 9, 2022 at an intimate fairytale wedding on the grounds of her $7 million Thousand Oaks mansion.

The couple bought a $11.8 million mansion together in Calabasas before honeymooning in a mysterious destination in July 2022.