Britney Spears scores first Billboard top 10 hit in a DECADE with Elton John duet Hold Me Closer 

Britney Spears scored her first top 10 hit in a decade when her single with Elton John debuted at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hitmaker’s song Hold Me Closer has landed at number six on the US chart, marking her 14th entry in the top 10.

Hold Me Closer – a reinvention of Elton’s hits Tiny Dancer and The One – was released on August 26 and has also reached number three in the UK.

The song also shot straight to the top of the iTunes chart in more than 40 countries, while Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said he was elated to see his client back at work.

He told Page Six: “No one should be surprised that her first outing… [since ended] is a resounding success.’

In an interview with the guardtold Elton how he hopes the song will help Britney realize how much support there is for her in the wake of her conservatorship battle.

He said: “I’m so excited to be able to do it with her because if it’s a big hit, and I think it is, it’ll give her so much more confidence than she already has and she’ll realize that people really love her and take care of her and want her to be happy.”

Britney’s most recent Billboard top 10 hit prior to Hold Me Closer was Scream & Shout, her duet with Will.i.am in 2013.

Elton recently revealed how his partnership with Britney came about and explained how his husband David Furnish first suggested working with the singer.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Tuesday’s issue of Heart Breakfast, the music icon said he’d like to “build Britney’s confidence” and hopes the duet will “be the momentum” for Britney to record new music.

Amanda asked Elton if it’s ‘true you thought David would team up with Britney to boost her confidence?’

Elton replied, “Yes, absolutely. He told me, he said listen, ‘Why don’t we do it with Britney” and I went… ‘wow, that’s a little left, what a brilliant idea’.

“A) I’d love to help her and get her back on the record and b) I know she can sing and she hasn’t done anything since 2016.”

“She went into the LA studio with Andrew Watt and put her voice up and did it brilliantly and everyone seemed to love it,” he added.

Elton said he was “so happy for her because it’s brought her back what she’s famous for, singer and performer.”

He admitted that he thought Britney “has had such a terrible time over the past twenty years with various things going wrong with her and being treated so badly,” referring to her controversial conservatorship from which she was finally released last year.

“I thought this was going to give her a bit of a whim, so to speak, and I know she’s so excited to be back on the charts, back on the radio charts. Hopefully that’s the momentum it takes to get her back on the record.”

Jamie and Amanda pointed out that Elton has a history of helping younger artists, with the icon reminiscing about how he helped Robbie Williams in his solo career after Take That.

Robbie used to come here when he left Take That and we sat outside in the car because that was the best, it sounded great in the car, and he played all his demos and his recordings and it was a lot of fun.

“I always help to encourage people, especially if they have a lot of talent and I like them, and that’s what I often do now.

“And it keeps me happy, it keeps me sharp, and it’s just great to be with these younger people and get this energy from them because they have an energy, that at 75 I have a lot of energy, but it’s not the same when you’re 25.’

“The adrenaline is different, so I get a lot of stuff from young artists and I like being around them.”

