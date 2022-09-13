Britney Spears says she’s ‘not willing to see’ her sons Jayden and Preston until she feels ‘valued’

<!–

Britney Spears took to Instagram last weekend with an apology to her sons Jayden and Preston after the former expressed frustration with her social media activities earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com and ITV, Jayden, 16, was critical of her frequent social media posts in a new interview, saying: “It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.”

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, who has 42 million followers on the platform, said in a post she later deleted that she was “angry” at the comments and that she “didn’t want to see her sons” until they “appreciated” herself. felt. ‘

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer said she was “desperate” to see Jayden and Preston, 16, but in hindsight should have appreciated “a lot more”.

“All I know is that my love for my children is more than anything and I am sorry if I have ever hurt you in any way,” she said, adding that she had been told she was had ‘blocked’ her.

She continued, “Jayden and Preston, I adore you… I’m so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.’

Jayden told DailyMail.com that he had previously asked his mother not to post his photo and ‘she did it anyway…so it didn’t go well’.

Britney’s ex Kevin Federline told DailyMail.com that he often apologizes to his sons for the repercussions they get when she posts racy selfies online, like the one she posted earlier this month.

He said that while he thinks social media helps his mother, it’s not something he’s comfortable with.

“If that’s what she wants to do, that’s what she wants to do,” he said. “That’s why I’m not going to hate her. At the same time, she must come to realize whatever it is that is preventing her from loving her family.”

He added: “This has been going on for years and years and years and chances are it will never stop, but for me I hope she will.”

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself,'” he said. “But that doesn’t take away from what it does to them. It is heavy. I can’t imagine what it feels like to go to high school as a teenager.’

Spears initially responded with a statement saying she hoped to have a face-to-face conversation with her son, while noting that she is the family’s main financial services provider, and the suspense could be that funding dries up when he and his brother Sean will turn 18 in the next few years.

Professionally, Spears is booming as her new single with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, debuted at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 marking her first release of new music in years.