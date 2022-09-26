Britney Spears Says Jennifer Lopez Would Never Be Treated The Way She Was At Her Conservatory

Britney Spears appeared to be cheating on her family and her one-time management team in a series of social media posts she fired on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, who has 42 million followers on the platform, compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, to illustrate how she feels she has been treated by her camp for the past 14 years.

“I’d like someone to tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day, seven days a week…no car,” said the Oops!…I Did It Again singer. “I’d like a management team to tell Jennifer Lopez what I’ve been through…what do you think she would do…her family would NEVER allow that.”

Spears said her old security team had told her to stay inside, and without a “door to privacy,” allowed her to “change naked and shower.”

“After 14 years of saying no to what I wanted… it’s ruined for me… but that wasn’t the worst thing… the worst thing was my family locked me in that place for four months,” she added. ready.

The Toxic Artist said she was “abruptly” stopped from drugs she “normally” took and was “drugged…on lithium.”

The Lucky Singer Said She’d ‘Rather Stay At Home To Crack In’ [her] f***ing pool then join the entertainment business,” adding that “the truth is k*tb****.”

Spears recorded a clip of her working on laundry singing the lyrics to her 1998 breakthrough hit …Baby One More Time, in which she said she routinely performed remixes of her signature hits to give audiences every time. to give something else.

“The first three tours I ever did. EVERY song was a remix, so the sound was new to my fans…it was what I was known for…for 13 years I wanted to remix my songs during the conservatory…to make the songs feel like new’ , she said.

She said she was rejected in her creative endeavors during her stay in Las Vegas.

“For the four years I went to Vegas every six weeks, I was off… I asked to connect with producers who would create a cool sound… I was told no,” she said.

Spears also added commentary about negative experiences at award shows.

“I went to the Disney Tribute Award Show and showed four amazing vocalists doing exactly what I wanted to do for 14 years… short remixes of my top five songs for five minutes,” she said. “I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAS seven MINUTES, maybe more.

“My kids looked at it and said, ‘Mommy, why did they do that?’ They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like I was nothing at all.’