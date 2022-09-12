Britney Spears reveals she will NEVER perform again

Britney Spears says she will never perform live again, claiming she was “traumatized for life” after being humiliated to work with the “tiniest” backing dancers while on tour.

In an incoherent post that has since been deleted, 40-year-old Spears bemoaned her past experiences as a touring artist, as well as the preparation required for each show.

The singer, who has made a total of ten tours in the past 23 years, also admitted that her insecurity was caused by the nimble dancers who were used to support her on stage.

Not happy: Britney Spears says she will never perform live again and claims she was ‘traumatized for life’ after being humiliated to work with ‘tiniest’ backup dancers while on tour

Opening: In a disjointed post that has since been deleted, 40-year-old Spears complained about her past experiences as a touring artist, as well as the preparation needed for each show

She wrote: ‘The most offensive SO NAMED professional photos on any tour. I mean, they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me… just say… two days of shooting for a new show in Vegas, literally the worst ever… and I was excited about the pictures of five months on tour… they never showed me one.”

“I’d rather stop messing around in my pool and take pictures of myself in studios than working with the most offensive people in my life.”

The Toxic hitmaker added: ‘I’m extremely small, but of course my team always hired the tiniest girls to be on stage with me…like 8 girls talking about humiliation, good god…and touring WITHOUT conservatory I only had 4 girls or 2 on stage with me!! JUST SAY… you think I’m crazy, you’re trying to be up there and feel that way.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and want to make my point,” she wrote before closing her post with her father directly: ‘kiss my goddamn mother, you f**king bas***d.’

Star: The singer, who has done a total of ten tours in the past 23 years, also admitted that her insecurity was caused by the nimble dancers deployed to support her on stage

Britney also expressed frustration at the “pain” her father inflicted on her when she said she wished her parents “both burn in hell.”

A California judge ended the pop star’s custody order last November after a court revealed Spears was forced to use birth control to avoid having a third child.

In the months since, Spears has been rampant in her public criticism of her family, making it clear on Sunday what her parents think, especially her father — who allegedly stole from her when he was supposed to manage her finances.

She wrote on Instagram: “Sorry, I’ll never forget because of the pain and the difference that I’m out of my head and moving my feet…it’s only been 10 months since the conservatory ended…I wouldn’t be that kind of don’t wish pain on anyone!!!’

“It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me… it’s going to be hard on me for the rest of my life… about my mom and dad sitting back and hiding coffee from me in the house to wake me up because i felt dead and scared like an old lady… and threw me away… i’ll say it loud and proud… i pray you both burn in hell.

Earlier this weekend, Spears expressed her frustrations with her sons, who continue to avoid her.

The sons of the star Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have not seen their mother for nearly six months, and have even decided not to attend her June wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari, their father previously revealed to DailyMail.com.

Kevin Federline said last month that the “guys have decided they don’t see her now,” noting that it’s been a tough few months for them since a judge ruled in November to end her 13-year conservatorship.

In the months since, Spears has taken advantage of her newfound freedom by posting nearly naked selfies on Instagram, much to her sons’ disgust, Federline said.

In response to these comments, Spears accused her sons of “leaving her down” and “hate” in a now-deleted Instagram post, after which Federline, 44, posted a video in which the singer reportedly “screamed” at her. sons when they were younger. That video has since been removed.

Painful time: Judge Brenda Penny ruled last November that a conservatory that her father Jamie put on Britney Spears 13 years ago (pictured) must now end

Spears started her rant over the weekend, telling her 42.1 million followers that she had a lot on her mind to get off her chest.

Before her father started a conservatory, Spears suffered a much-discussed breakdown following her divorce from Federline. She was then only allowed to see her children on supervised visits on the condition that she undergo random drug testing.

But after the conservatory was instituted in 2008, Spears was again given joint custody, and occasional photos of her with the boys over the years — beaming at the camera at a baseball game, celebrating birthday dinners, splashing around in a pool — suggested a tender bond between mother and sons was forged.

But Federline was reportedly given 70 percent custody in 2019.

The children then stopped their overnight stays. Their monitor visits became less frequent, until earlier this year they decided not to visit their mother anymore.

Grief: Spears had previously accused her sons of ‘letting down her’ and ‘being hateful’ in a now-deleted Instagram post

In her Instagram video, Spears chided her kids for “the claims that “she’s not well now” and “she wants attention.”

“Yes, I want to be heard, and I’m angry,” she said. “I want to subconsciously offend people because I’ve been offended for so long.”

“But I’m afraid to tell you that I don’t want to see you until I feel appreciated,” Spears revealed at the time, speaking directly to her sons.

“I won’t call your monitor weekly, who never did their job to inform me when you were coming.

Her loves: She revealed in a rant on Instagram on Saturday that she once saw her sons 70 percent of the time between the ages of six and nine

“I never said this at the time, because I wanted to see you so much, because I wanted to see you so much. But honestly, I should have valued myself a lot more and told you when I was available. I gave you so much attention, it was pathetic.’

She finally concluded by saying, “All I know is that my love for my children is more than anything, and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you in any way.

“I love you,” she said, adding that she hopes they can see the post after they blocked her on Instagram.