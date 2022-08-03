Britney Spears reveals she wanted to marry in a Catholic Church but didn’t since she had to convert

Britney Spears posted a message earlier on Tuesday revealing that she originally wanted to hold her wedding ceremony in a Catholic church.

The Queen of Pop and her husband, Sam Asghari, were married earlier in June in front of several celebrity guests at the star’s Thousand Oaks mansion.

The singer, 40, shared a photo on her Instagram of St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California, writing, “I wanted to get married there.”

Nearly two months after her wedding ceremony, Britney revealed what she had initially dreamed of saying, “I will.”

The Baby One More Time singer typed a caption, stating that she had wanted to get married in St. Monica’s during the pandemic.

‘I originally wanted to get married here during COVID!!!’ she wrote to her 41.8 million followers.

“I wanted to go every Sunday,” the Toxic hitmaker continued in the caption. “It’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down because of COVID!!!!”

Britney went on to explain that after two years since the pandemic struck, she wanted to get married again in the church.

‘When I wanted to get married there 2 years later, they told me to be Catholic and take TEST!!!! Shouldn’t the church be open to everyone?’

Rather than converting to Catholicism, which can be a very lengthy process, the artist chose to hold a lavish wedding ceremony at her mansion, with guests like Madonna and Paris Hilton.

The star also shared a photo series on her Instagram page on Tuesday, before discussing her first dream wedding venue.

Britney has uploaded a few throwback photos from a recent summer break she took, showing happy moments captured on camera.

The music artist was seen in the first photo on a sailboat, wearing a patterned bikini. She was holding a large sun hat and a tray of pineapple and orange slices. Wind could be seen blowing her bangs in front of her face.

Another photo showed the star in a similar pose, but with a different plate of an assortment of delicious fruits, such as berries and watermelon.

In another photo, Britney showed off some of her skillful dance moves on the boat.

At one point, the star was pictured taking a dip in the undulating, blue waters to cool off during the hot summer day.

The pop singer seemed to be having the time of her life while enjoying a short vacation.

She added a caption to the adorable photo series, “Reflecting back. Cute right??? My first time sailing!!! It was actually one of the best experiences of my life… and for 2 hours!!!!’

Britney added a few different emojis such as a sailboat, fish, flowers and a winking face.

Britney has completed her highly anticipated, all-encompassing memoir, which originally had a potential January release date. However, due to a paper shortage, the release has been postponed, reported TMZ.

The singer has also been confirmed to have recorded a duet with icon Elton John entitled Tiny Dancer. The song will be released by Universal Music next month.

According to Entertainment tonightParis Hilton, a guest at Britney’s wedding, was more than enthusiastic about the job.

‘It will be iconic’, she revealed in an interview with Paul Barewijk. “I just heard about it a few days ago in Ibiza and it’s like, it’s insane.”