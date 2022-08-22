Britney Spears reveals she got her blood drawn during conservatorship

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britney Spears has opened up more about the ordeal she reportedly endured during her conservatory.

The 40-year-old pop sensation claimed on Instagram that nurses saw her change three times a day for four months.

In the now-deleted post, the Toxic singer also claimed to have her blood drawn.

‘Shower like I was in jail’: Britney Spears has opened up about the ordeal she reportedly endured during her conservatory

The allegations were made in the caption of a photo of a man having his blood pressure measured.

‘Oh dear God… to all the nurses who came to that place in those 4 months… to see me change 3 times a day… shower like I was in jail and don’t forget the blood draw… every Wednesday I would be as weak as f**k while my family enjoyed my beach house in Destin!!!’ she wrote in the caption.

“Oh dear God, I’m so blessed to be traumatized and never a day goes by when I’m not as bitter as f**k because they all got away with it!!!”

‘Oops and don’t forget, dear people, people who sit down and do the blood pressure more than 3 times to get it RIGHT!!!

Speaking: The post has since been deleted, but the allegations were made in the caption of a photo of a man having his blood pressure measured

“And my only outing a week to therapy driving 20 mph to get there… life goes on… NOT AT ALL… I mean AT ALL!!! I just want to send my love and remembrance to those who CARE for me cleverly BUT ALSO WORK ME IN A CHAIR FOR THEM for 10 hours a Mother’s Day!!! I’m just saying…stay gold folks!!! It’s as**t racing people!!! Life moves fast if and if you don’t move fast you might miss it!!!’

Britney regained control of her life last November after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Since then, she has teamed up with Elton John to release her first song since the end of her legal agreement – a song called Hold Me Closer. The song was recorded as a new take on his 1971 classic hit, Tiny Dancer.

Freedom: Britney regained control of her life last November after her 13-year conservatorship ended

Page six reported last month that Britney had joined the English singer and composer in Beverly Hills to record the song, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water.

Elton seems to be the one who came up with the idea of ​​the collaboration, but it seems like an ideal soft launch for Britney to revive her music career after a silence in the final years of her now-defunct conservatory.

This was Elton’s idea and Britney is a big fan. They recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet – and it’s incredible,” a music industry insider told the outlet.

The source added that Britney had traveled with Elton to a studio in Beverly Hills to record the song out of the public eye, “under the supervision of uber producer Andrew Watt.”

Hold Me Closer will be released on August 26.