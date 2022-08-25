<!–

Britney Spears took to Twitter on Wednesday to promote her new collaboration with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, while also deactivating her Instagram account.

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, who has 55.8 million followers on Twitter, took to the site with three tweets, marking her first use of the account since June 15.

She wrote: ‘Okie dokie…my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial!!!! I’m a bit overwhelmed…it’s a big deal for me!!!’

The song, titled Hold Me Closer, is an updated version of the 1971 John Staple Tiny Dancer and marks Spears’ first new music since her 2016 album Glory.

Spears said she ‘meditates and learns more’ [her] space is valuable and precious!!!’

Spears said they “learn every day is a blank slate to try to be a better person and do what makes me happy,” adding, “yes, I choose happiness today.”

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer said she has daily affirmations to free herself from anger and stress about previous triggers.

She received multiple messages of support from her fans and followers

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness,” she said, “and forgive myself and others what may have been hurtful.”

Spears said she’s looking for more confidence, adding, “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and anxious.”

She added: “I pray that there is true truth for the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children too!!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!’

Spears received a slew of supportive messages from fans and followers after breaking her silence on the platform after more than two months.

“You have to understand one thing: YOU ARE A LEGEND,” said one fan. “You’re up there with the greatest of all time. Never doubt yourself. I hope you feel inspired to make more music now in a healthier environment. We miss you and we love you!’

Another said, ‘Britney, you matter. Not just as the larger-than-life ‘Britney Spears’, the musical legend. But just like you. Your sweet, honest, humble, kind soul. Just like Britney. You are perfect in every way.’

The pop star and musical icon are slated to release their new track on Friday

Elton John posted a sneak peek of the new single on Tuesday at the luxury restaurant La Guérite in Cannes, France

John posted a sneak peek of the new single on Tuesday at the luxury restaurant La Guérite in Cannes, France.

In the clip, John shook hands with a DJ at the venue and sat down on a chair after undergoing surgery on his hip in 2021.

He said to the diners at the venue, ‘Okay, hold me closer – Britney Spears, Elton John…here we go!’ while the song is playing. He thanked the audience and reminded them that the single would be released on Friday.

John was dressed in a matching off-white two-piece ensemble with Mickey Mouse patterns, sunglasses and jewelry.