Britney Spears pays birthday tribute to her sons amid family drama … and CRIES in dancing clip

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday night with multiple messages, one wishing her sons happy birthday, the other crying as she danced in what she described as a therapeutic process.

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, posted an image of her posing between her two sons (with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44), who are celebrating their birthdays this week. Preston turns 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turns 16 on Monday.

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer, who has 42 million followers on the platform, captioned the post: ‘Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These pictures are from last year!!!’

The Lucky singer has recently gone public about her tension with her children after Jayden told DailyMail.com and ITV exclusively that he was uncomfortable with her frequent social media posts.

“It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get attention,” he said.

Spears said in a post (which she later deleted) last weekend that she was “upset” at the comments and that she “didn’t want to see her sons” until she felt “valued.”

She said that while she was “desperate,” she should have appreciated herself “much more” in retrospect.

The Toxic artist also took to the site on Tuesday with a clip of her dancing and bursting into tears in what she said was a highly anticipated emotional release.

“All I know is that my love for my children is more than anything and I am sorry if I have ever hurt you in any way,” she said, adding that she had been told she was had ‘blocked’ her. “Jayden and Preston, I adore you… I’m so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.’

Jayden told DailyMail.com that he previously asked his mother not to post his photo on social media, and “she did it anyway…so it didn’t go well.”

He said that while he thinks social media helps his mother, it’s not something he’s comfortable with.

“If that’s what she wants to do, that’s what she wants to do,” he said. “That’s why I’m not going to hate her. At the same time, she must come to realize whatever it is that is preventing her from loving her family.”

He added: “This has been going on for years and years and years and chances are it will never stop, but for me I hope she will.”

Professionally, Spears is booming as her new single with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, debuted at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first release of new music in years.

Her ex Kevin Federline, 44, told DailyMail.com that he often apologizes to his sons for the repercussions they face when she posts racy selfies online.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself,'” he said. “But that doesn’t take away from what it does to them. It is heavy. I can’t imagine what it feels like to go to high school as a teenager.’

Spears initially responded with a statement saying she hoped to have a face-to-face conversation with her son, while noting that she is the family’s main financial services provider, and the suspense could be that funding dries up when he and his brother Sean will turn 18 in the next few years.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried in front of the camera!!!” said Spear. ‘It’s not a malfunction a******s, it’s a release I’ve been needing for a long time!!! Spiritual experience for sure!!! I think I should do more like that!!! Psss… roar.’

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer wore a white crop top and black shorts as she showed off her dance moves in the emotional clip.

