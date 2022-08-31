Britney Spears oozes confidence in nothing but bikini bottoms and heels… after THAT YouTube rant

Britney Spears left little to the imagination in a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, which showed her striking poses in nothing but pink bikini bottoms.

The singer, 40, placed her blonde hair strategically over her bare breasts as she swung her hips and walked towards the camera in high heels.

The images of Spears were most likely captured by her husband Sam Asghari, 28.

Undressed: Britney Spears left little to the imagination in a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, showing her striking poses in nothing but pink bikini bottoms

Along with the star posing in her living room, she also moved to another part of the house with better lighting.

She had her back turned away from the camera and threw her hands in the air triumphantly before the end of the clip.

‘For the first time really long hair!!! It’s different… serving angry mermaid vibes I guess, except I’ve got legs!!!’ joked the Womanizer singer, 40, in an attached tweet.

She closed the post with a comment about the brutal heat in Los Angeles and how it kept her inside.

Hidden: The singer, 40, placed her blonde hair strategically over her bare breasts as she swung her hips and walked towards the camera in high heels

Editing her angles: Spears moved effortlessly from pose to pose during her home modeling session

Victorious: Along with the star posing in her living room, she also moved to another part of the house with better lighting. She had her back away from the camera and she threw her hands in the air triumphantly before the end of the clip

Pss too hot to go out bored!!! Psss this is not a hair commercial!!!’

Spears’ post comes after she shared a lengthy audio diatribe accusing her mother Lynne Spears and father Jamie Spears of conspiring to put her under legal guardianship, which was officially ended last November.

The 22-minute recording, which was posted publicly on Spears’ YouTube account but has since been made private, saw Spears claim that her parents, 67-year-old Lynne and Jamie, 70, were involved in a “premeditated” plot to take control of her finances after a woman “introduced the idea to my father” prior to her highly publicized hospitalization in 2008.

In the clip, Spears shockingly claimed that her mother “helped him get through” with the plan and “made it all come true” — while also detailing the oppressive treatment she had to endure during the 13-year settlement.

‘For the first time really long hair!!! It’s different… serving angry mermaid vibes I guess, except I’ve got legs!!!’ joked the Womanizer singer, 40, in an attached tweet

POV: Spears’ footage was most likely captured by her husband Sam Asghari, 28

The impromptu post, which was shared briefly with the star’s nearly 10 million subscribers before it was made private, sparked an outpouring of support from fans of the Toxic singer — prompting her to post a cheery “thank you” message. Twitter shortly after she deleted her Instagram amid an ongoing battle of words with former flame Kevin Federline.

Among those who flocked to social media to offer their words of encouragement to the 40-year-old singer was Spears’ mother Lynne, whose relationship with her daughter ended after a judge dismissed the conservatory in November.

In the short message, Lynne insisted that she’s always had the pop star’s best interests at heart — and she’s now heartbroken that her daughter no longer wants to talk to her.

Lynne, who spent $2 million of her daughter’s money in 2010 on a Louisiana mansion with full cleaning services as one of her last moves while in charge of the conservatory, added that she “loves[s]’ her daughter, but the claims broadcast in the damning clip are better made ‘face to face, private’.

Bombshell Claims: Spears’ post comes after she shared a lengthy audio diatribe accusing her mother Lynne Spears and father Jamie Spears of conspiring to place her under legal guardianship, which was officially ended last November

‘Britney, all your life I’ve done my best to support your dreams and wishes!’ the post from Spears’ mother, which was shared with an old photo of the two of them smiling together at the start of the Grammy-winning singer’s career. “And I did my best to help you out, too!”

The confused mother went on to claim from her daughter in the 20-minute tell-all that she turned her back on her daughter by going along with what she believed was her father Jamie’s plan, to get free and repeated entry. to the star’s millions.

‘I have and will never turn my back on you!’ wrote Lynne — who in November asked for more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees from Spears’ estate for her legal team’s involvement in her daughter’s desperate fight for freedom during the conservatorship case.

Sharing her truth: Britney Spears seen here with her parents Lynne and Jamie

“Your rejections of the countless times I’ve flown out and phone calls make me feel hopeless!” she continued. ‘I have tried everything.’

Lynne ended the note by saying that although she loves her daughter dearly, “this conversation is just for you and me, face to face, private.”

The plea for a truce from the star’s estranged mother has so far received no response from Spears.