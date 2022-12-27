Britney Spears’ little sister Jamie Lynn Spears says Special Forces co-stars became ‘like family’

Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Lynn, has said her co-stars on the upcoming reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test have become “like family” to her.

The 31-year-old joined a cast of bold names who, in the series, spend 10 days in Jordan completing eye-watering special forces training exercises.

“Everyone felt like family after this,” Jamie Lynn said. page six. “You’re instantly attached when you walk in that first day.”

Incoming: Britney Spears’ little sister Jamie Lynn says her co-stars on upcoming reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test have become ‘like family’ to her; seen in mid december

She added: ‘They just rip the band-aid off and you have no choice but to bond. could not have happened [this] without the support of all these amazing new people in my life.’

Jamie Lynn’s co-stars include, but are not limited to, Real Housewife Of Atlanta Kenya Moore, former Spice Girl Mel B and Loveline star Dr. Drew Pinsky.

With a bow on January 4, the show also features names like John & Kate Plus 8’s Kate Gosselin, handsome former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

Jamie Lynn’s comments come as her real family is rocked by a raging infighting, with her sister Britney posting combative and sometimes bizarre rants on Instagram and her father Jamie confessing to DailyMail.com: “Family is a disaster”.

Lineup: The 31-year-old joined a cast of bold names who, in the series, spend 10 days in Jordan completing grueling special forces training exercises.

The bad blood stems from Jamie’s controversial conservatorship of Britney, which she obtained in 2008 after her infamous mental breakdown.

Since being released from conservatorship in 2021, Britney has waged a vicious war of words with her family in public.

She has repeatedly denounced her parents Jamie and Lynn in public, accusing them of mistreating her during wardship.

The pop star has also turned her ire on Jamie Lynn, accusing her of telling ‘crazy lies’ in the memoir she published earlier this year, Things I Should Have Said.

Candid: In promotional material, Jamie Lynn commented that her sister was ‘world famous’ and emotionally shared: ‘I just want to feel like I’m worth something’

One of Jamie Lynn’s most lurid claims in the book is that Britney once locked the couple in a room and went after her little sister with a knife.

Jamie Lynn was also notably absent from Britney’s wedding this June to Sam Asghari, a model who entered the superstar’s life in 2016.

However, Britney, in a surprising twist, recently shared warm words for Jamie Lynn on Instagram after the trailer for Special Forces was released.

In the promotional material, Jamie Lynn commented that her sister is ‘world famous’ and emotionally shared: ‘I just want to feel like I’m worth something’.

Fighting back: Jamie Lynn’s comments come as her real family is affected by a raging internal dispute involving her sister Britney’s former conservatorship (pictured)

Britney responded to the trailer by posting a couple of photos of Jamie Lynn on Instagram accompanied by a sweet message.

“It’s my birthday, but you’re my heart, so I’m thinking of you… Congrats on being so brave, inspiring and showing guts and glory on your show!!!” wrote Britney.

“You’re not alone…if anyone knows what that feels like…I get it,” added the Work B**** singer. ‘My little sister !!! Love you!!!’

Her kind words to Jamie Lynn were such a startling change of heart that some fans began to question whether Britney had lost control of her Instagram account.