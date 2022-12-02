Britney Spears jukebox musical about fairy princesses headed to Broadway next summer

Britney Spears’ jukebox musical about fairytale princesses reading feminist literature is heading to Broadway next summer.

It is not known that Britney, who turned 41 on Friday, was part of the making of the show, either in a creative or productive capacity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The musical, titled Once Upon A One More Time, is scheduled for previews on Broadway on May 13, before officially opening at the Marquis Theater on June 23.

Incoming: Britney Spears’ jukebox musical about fairytale princesses is coming to Broadway next summer; Britney was recently pictured in her bridal veil on Instagram

Britney’s beloved hits such as Toxic, Oops I Did It Again, Lucky and Circus have been incorporated into an original book by Jon Hartmere, who previously wrote the book and lyrics to the rock musical Bare about gay students at a Catholic school.

The show is about a book club of iconic fairy princesses who end up reading Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.

When the 1963 book arrives via the fairy godmother, it interrupts the ladies’ usual habit of re-reading the Grimm stories that make up their entire library.

Once Upon A One More Time’s princesses include Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty—all characters, coincidentally, who also landed in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1987 Broadway musical Into The Woods.

Pre-Broadway: The show kicked off a year ago for a limited engagement at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, DC (pictured)

Premise: Titled Once Upon A One More Time, it revolves around a book club of iconic fairy princesses who end up reading Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique

The project was first announced in 2019, when Britney was still in the throes of her father’s controversial conservatory, from which she was released last year.

In early 2019, Jon Hartmere told the New York Times that Britney had been to a table to read the show, which was then scheduled for a run in Chicago.

A series of her famous songs and what Jon called “a few deep album snippets” made up the Britney songs featured on the show.

The opening in Chicago was delayed to early 2020 and then canceled altogether as coronavirus lockdowns swept the country.

Throwback: The book is by Jon Hartmere, who previously wrote the book and lyrics to the rock musical Bare about gay students at a Catholic school, pictured during its 2012 off-Broadway run

Finally, the show opened for a limited engagement a year ago at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, DC.

Keone and Mari Madrid, who competed on the reality show World Of Dance co-judged by Jennifer Lopez, directed and choreographed the musical.

In 2019, Jon described the plot: “Cinderella has an existential crisis, and she has a pack of famous princesses, and her stepmother is the main antagonist, and there’s also Prince Charming and a dwarf we’ve never met – the eighth dwarf – and a narrator dissatisfied with his system is dismantled before his very eyes.’

Leggy: Britney, who turned 41 on Friday, is not known for being a part of making the show in any creative or productive capacity, according to The Hollywood Reporter

He explained, “These women have been in this hermetically sealed world, and then they start to dive deeper into modern ideas – second and third wave feminism – and also explore how stories are passed on to us and where we get our standards from. But it’s also super fun and funny.’

Although Britney is not believed to be a part of the show, she was full of praise for it in 2019 after the originally planned Chicago run was announced.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one set in such a magical world filled with characters I grew up with, love and adore,” she gushed. Poster. ‘This is a dream come true for me!’

Inspo: Betty Friedan, noted feminist author of The Feminine Mystique, is pictured in her New York City apartment in 1990

The show is produced by Hunter Arnold and James L. Nederlander, the latter of whom is the the president of the theater company that bears his family’s name.

The Nederlander Organization, founded 107 years ago, manages such Broadway theaters as the Marquis, the Palace, the Lunt-Fontanne and the Richard Rodgers.

Outside of their New York City home base, they also own three theaters in London’s West End – the Adelphi, the Aldwych and the Dominion.