Britney Spears is in talks to settle with father Jamie and Tri-Star after her lawyer reached out

Britney Spears is in talks to reach a settlement with her father Jamie after her lawyer reached out to him to end their bitter legal feud.

Jamie and her former business manager Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group have been accused of embezzling huge sums of money from the pop star, which they have denied.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has now appealed to both of them to reach a settlement TMZ.

He allegedly offered to end the legal battle for about $7 million.

Insiders said both sides are open to a settlement and this week Rosengart contacted Tri Star to push the deal through.

Spears went into receivership in 2008 and her decisions were controlled by her family.

The singer says her father constantly abused her and her brother Bryan.

Jamie has consistently denied any allegation regarding the conservatory.

On Monday, the estranged father filed legal documents with the California Court of Appeals, alleging that the judge was unfair to demand that he sit for impeachment and not his daughter.

The judge before ruled on July 27 that the 40-year-old Grammy winner would not be dumped in the conservator abuse case, but the 70-year-old former construction contractor could get written documents from her.

Rosengart had argued that a statement could potentially traumatize her again after he successfully helped end her 13-year conservatorship under Jamie’s leadership on Nov. 12.

“The right to make a statement can rarely be denied,” Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten argued in documents obtained by TMZ.

“In California, discovery is a matter of law.”

The older Spears believes that if the younger Spears could submit written answers, he should.

Rosengart told DailyMail.com on Monday: “The Court’s rulings were thoughtful, thorough and correct. Rather than waste extra time and money harassing his daughter through the discovery process, Mr. Spears would be better off accepting his losses and moving on.”

On Sunday, hitmaker Hold Me Closer — who closed her Instagram account on Monday — wrote that she “probably won’t perform again” in a post, which ended by telling her dad to “kiss my damn mom with a **, you f **king bass***d.’

Monday marked Britney’s estranged son Jayden Federline’s sweet 16 birthday, and her estranged son Sean Federline is celebrating his 17th birthday this Wednesday.

In 2019, Spears’ ex-husband #3 became Kevin Federline – who receives $20K/month in child support – promised 70% custody of their teenage boys, who he said didn’t want to see her now.

The Mississippi-born beauty and her 44-year-old former backup dancer officially ended their two-year marriage in July 2017 — six months before she was placed in 5150 involuntary psychiatric surveillance.

Britney will next have a mysterious role in Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd’s six-part drama The Idol, which premieres on HBO in November.

Spears too signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February to publish her 2023 tell-all memoir, which was completed in July.