Britney Spears is finished writing her tell-all memoir but a paper shortage is delaying publication

Britney Spears has finally completed the highly anticipated book that delves deep into her life, family and the years of her conservatory.

The announcement that her memoir was finished was cause for celebration among fans. However, a huge paper shortage causes a major delay in the publication of the tome, TMZ reported on Saturday.

Sources told the publication that there is no expected time for when the paper shortage will be remedied, which has led to an abrupt halt to the rollout of a release date.

Delay: Britney Spears, 40, completed her memoir but a paper shortage has delayed the publishing process, sources told TMZ on Saturday; seen in 2019 in Hollywood

Britney and her team originally wanted the memoir available in January next year.

Sources attached to TMZ that Britney’s revealing memoir will be published under Simon & Schuster, one of America’s largest publishers.

The 40-year-old Baby One More Time singer signed a book deal earlier this year in February and received an advance of $15 million.

So close, yet so far: Although the star has completed her memoir, she must wait for a solution to the paper shortage. Her team had originally wanted the memoir to be available in January 2023

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the star expressed her excitement at the chance to have her version of the story shared, according to USA today.

“Well, I’m writing a book right now and it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard to bring up past events in my life,” the Toxic hitmaker wrote.

‘I have never been able to express myself openly!!! I can only imagine sounding childish, but I was extremely young when those events happened,” Britney concluded.

Big deal: The Baby One More Time singer signed a book deal in February and received a $15 million advance

The Gimme More singer started putting pen to paper after her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, published her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney became upset about the content and claims in the book. According to page six, The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote a letter of termination shortly after the memoir became available to the public.

“While Britney has not read your book and does not intend to read it, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for monetary gain,” he said in a statement.

At the end of the letter, the lawyer added, “She won’t tolerate it, and neither will.”

Feud: Jamie Lynn Spears published her own memoir earlier this year in January, which upset her older sister over claims about her

Motivation: The Toxic singer started writing her own memoir after Things I Should Have Said was published

While Britney has to wait for a miracle regarding the supply shortage, the Queen of Pop has one more reason to celebrate.

The star took home a win earlier this week on Wednesday, with a judge ruling that she will not have to sit for a statement amid a lawsuit with her father, Jamie Spears, reported Deadline.

The father-daughter duo battled each other in court over the end of the 13-year conservatory.

Britney has put forward claims such as her father spying on her while Jamie on the other hand claimed the singer was spreading lies about him.