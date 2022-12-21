Britney Spears invites her mother Lynne Spears out for coffee amid family feud

After making no secret of her distaste for her family on social media, Britney Spears now wants to go out for coffee with her mother Lynne Spears.

Spears, who has long complained that she couldn’t drink coffee or alcohol under her previous conservatorship, invited her mother, 67, to a brew on Instagram on Tuesday.

‘After 15 years of no coffee… Mom, we can have coffee together now!!! I am treated as an equal… let’s have coffee and talk about it!!!” Spears, 41, posted to her account along with a cropped photo of her body taken in Mexico.

‘Let’s have coffee and talk about it’: Britney Spears now wants to get coffee from her mother Lynne Spears

The full post read, “Instagram doesn’t like posts from people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico!!! Mom and Dad… I crossed the border and I made it!!! No more coffee after 15 years… Mom, we can have coffee together now!!! I am treated as an equal… let’s have coffee and talk about it!!!”

Whether Spears was sarcastic or sincere in her invitation remains to be seen.

It comes several months after Spears accused her mother of hiding coffee from her every morning.

“Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every morning??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to get coffee,” Britney wrote on Instagram Page six.

The Spears family drama has played out publicly on social media since Britney was released from her conservatory.

Earlier this year, Britney slammed her mother after apologizing for all the hurt she was inflicted on.

“I’m sooo sorry for your pain!” Lynn wrote. ‘I’ve been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! My apologies for anything and everything that hurt you!”

Britney finally responded with, “Mom, take your apology and go fuck yourself!!!”

Family feud: Spears’ family drama has played out publicly on social media since Britney was released from her conservatory

The latest post comes after Britney cleared up a mystery that has left many of her fans baffled and sparked conspiracy theories that claim she is not in charge of her social media accounts, with many fans even believing she could be dead.

On Tuesday, the pop superstar posted several half-naked photos and videos of herself that she said were taken in Mexico, despite claiming last week that she flew to New York.

But sources told TMZ that the singer fabricated her trip to New York to throw off her fans and photographers who may have tried to follow her, even though the deception led some fans to speculate that she was incapacitated or even dead.

A since-deleted half-naked video of Britney in the shower, shared shortly after the announcement of the fake trip last week, was reportedly taken while she was in Mexico, and Britney’s latest posts describing her as coming from Mexico appear to the same shower.

Throwback: Spears with her mother Lynne in 2000

The fan theories that Britney hasn’t been posting her own Instagram material seem to have stemmed from fans who couldn’t believe the whimsical nature of her posts, though they aren’t a huge departure from her behavior over the past few months.

But the phantom trip to New York also seemed to captivate some followers.

On Dec. 13, Britney posted a short video of herself on a private jet, along with an adorable clip of her hugging her husband Sam Asghari.

She seemed particularly hyperactive in the video, playing around in the plane’s bed as she kicked her legs out.

Wrong: Fans speculated that Britney wasn’t the one posting after she said she went to New York but never posted pictures and was never seen by the paparazzi there

But the journey was not east, to New York, but south, to Mexico, according to the publication and her subsequent Instagram posts.

Fans worried that her posts attributing to Mexico were just older material after she claimed she flew to New York.

A lack of paparazzi photos of the hitmaker in the Big Apple also worried fans.

Tricky: But sources told TMZ that Britney lied about the trip to scare off her fans and followers, and instead she and Sam flew to Mexico for a vacation

But sources told TMZ that the trip to New York was all a sham, and she and Sam always planned to go to Mexico for some fun in the sun.

They also claimed that the earlier shower videos that followed the jet post were shot south of the border, rather than being reposted from an older trip.

Another element that puzzled some of Britney’s most conniving fans was the presence of her parents Lynne and Jamie Spears, 70, who both traveled to Los Angeles last week.

However, they weren’t visiting for an emergency or anything related to Britney. Instead, the two were reportedly in town to support Britney’s brother Bryan Spears’ daughter.

They supported her by watching a Christmas production of The Nutcracker in which she performed.