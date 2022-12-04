Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari surprises her with balloons and rose petals for 41st birthday

Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, went all out on Friday for her 41st birthday, surprising the pop star with an elaborate display of balloons, presents, flowers, candles and a cake.

The 28-year-old actor documented every step of his extravagant birthday preparations and posted a comedic video for his 3 million Instagram followers.

Asghari talked about his nearly two-minute reel, recording every step of his astonishment and showing every man on social media how to be a “classic man.”

With a smoldering stogie in his mouth, Asghari braves the rain and approaches his vintage mustang.

“Today is your girl’s birthday,” the fitness guru’s voiceover begins. ‘Together for a few years now. You can’t wait to run out of ideas.’

“You planned some outdoor activities, but today is the only day it rains in California. Okay!’

Crowned in a cream beanie and dressed in soft black athleisure, the heartthrob rides away from the couple’s home and makes his way to the world.

“So you go to the local mall,” he continues. “You’re doing the classic digging deep into your pockets, buying something special.”

“Anyone can just buy a present,” he explains. “We just have to be much more creative than that.”

Asghari suddenly flashes a luxurious gray gift box in front of his handsome face as he returns to the mansion.

“You guys have to be creative,” advises the model. “You need to get some balloons and place them side by side. Very symmetrical. Perfectly placed. You might lose one or two, but it doesn’t matter.’

The Hot Seat star follows his own advice and ties pink and white balloons to the railing of their mansion’s grand staircase.

“You’ll never have enough balloons,” Asghari says. ‘The more the better.’

And that is certainly the case, because Sam is suddenly surrounded by extravagant clusters of balloons.

“Ordinary guys just buy flowers,” the personal trainer complains, “but you’re not an ordinary guy, so what you do is buy a bunch of rose petals and lay them down like a classic guy.”

As promised, Britney’s “classic man” continues to drench her huge living room with rose petals, taking in several other bouquets.

“When other people send flowers,” jokes Asghari, “you can’t just let them go. You must claim them as if they were your own.’

Next comes the cleaning, with the up-and-coming action star arming herself with a vacuum cleaner and sucking up the fallen pine needles that surround Britney’s lavish Christmas tree.

“You have to make sure everything is clean,” Asghari says. “No dirt is left behind.”

And then he sets the tone ‘like a classic man’.

“You dim the lights like a classic,” he instructs. ‘You light a candle, make sure it smells wonderful. You put on a nice playlist, you make sure the atmosphere is there.’

“You have to make sure it smells great,” he repeats, lighting a scented candle.

Sam spins around the couple’s giant living room, spraying air freshener and mocking his wife’s signature dance videos on Instagram.

“I don’t know how she does it,” he says. “The spinning thing makes me very dizzy.”

Coming to the finish line, Sam places a single candle on a sprinkled birthday cake for the grand finale of his megastar wife’s arrival.

“And now guys, just enjoy your brownie points for two hours,” Sam concludes as Britney—obviously overjoyed—stands behind her husband, grinning.

“And remember,” says Asghari, “they are always right and you are always wrong.”

